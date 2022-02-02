TCU Women's basketball: Horned Frogs set to host West Virginia

The TCU women’s basketball team will host West Virginia in Big 12 Conference play this Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Schollmaier Arena. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Mountaineers is set for 4:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Last time out, the Horned Frogs fell short to the Kansas State Wildcats 63-54. The Wildcats were led by Ayoka Lee's 21 points and seven rebounds. Despite the loss, TCU still had some stand-out performances as they continue to truck along through the season. Senior Okako Adika notched her first double-double as a Horned Frog this past Saturday at Kansas State, scoring 10 points and pulling down a career-high 11 rebounds. It marked the second double-double of her career and first since March 5, 2021, when she posted 17 points and ten rebounds against Providence in her final game playing at Butler.

Super senior Lauren Heard continues to inch her way to the top of TCU’s all-time leading scorers list. Currently ranked No. 3 all-time with 1,851 career points, Heard is 41 points shy of Sandora Irvin’s total of 1,892 points and 124 points shy of TCU’s all-time leader Zahna Medley, who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard, who already holds the all-time school record with 577 free throws made, currently ranks No. 5 all-time in Big 12 Conference history. She is nine free throws shy of Jackie McFarland (Colorado, 2005-08), who totaled 586 career free throws.

Another super senior, Michelle Berry, is coming off an 11-point performance at Kansas State. The Miami, Fla., native also collected a season-high- tying three steals on the evening.

The Horned Frogs already played West Virginia last week, losing by a score of 66-54. West Virginia is 10-8 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 conference play. Again, going into this game, this is a West Virginia team that can get out and score. The key strength is that they have good size and experience! As a team, they average 67.2 points per game. The Lady Mountaineers' two leading scorers are KK Deans with 14.5 points per game, and Esmery Martinez is the second leading scorer with 11.6 points per game.

