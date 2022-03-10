TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs to Play West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament

The TCU women’s basketball team will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round of the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, this Thursday, March 10, in Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. inside Municipal Auditorium and the contest will be televised live on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs finished the regular season on 13-game losing streak. Coach Raegan Pebley is looking to shake up a lot of things to give her girls one more shot at being able to go dancing this post-season run. At post game conference after TCU lost to Kansas State. Coach Pebley stated, "The regular season is over. Now we are 0-0. We have new start, and we can still do something inspirational here."

As the great Ricky Bobby said in the movie Talladega Nights, "Its time to shake and bake." Horned Frogs do have a fresh start. Let's see what Chef Raegan Pebley can cook up to get a run going to make something happen.

The Horned Frogs are the No. 10 seed in the championship, while the Mountaineers play-in as the No. 7 seed. Winner of Thursday’s contest will go onto play No. 2-seeded Iowa State on Friday, March 11.

The Horned Frogs are 3-8 all-time in the Big 12 Championship. TCU went 1-1 last season, earning a win over Kansas, but then falling to No. 1-seeded Baylor in the quarterfinals.

TCU and West Virginia will meet in the Big 12 Championship for the second time overall, but for the first time since the 2014 Championship, which was played in Oklahoma City. WVU won the first meeting in the Championship, downing the Horned Frogs 67- 59 in the quarterfinals.

Lauren Heard set a conference tournament school record last season, draining 13-of-18 free throws against the Jayhawks. She broke both the single-game free throws made and free throw attempts marks in conference tournament games.

