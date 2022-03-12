TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to WVU in the Big 12 Tournament

The Lady Frogs entered the Big12 tournament seeded number 10 and were set to play the West Virginia Mountaineers seeded number 7 on Thursday night. The starters for the Frogs were Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Aahliyah Jackson, Tara Manualeuga, and Lauren Heard. Coach Raegan Pebley took a different approach by shaking up the starting lineup with three guards for this game. The Frogs fell behind early and at halftime had a season low of 11 points to the Mountaineers 34. The team was never able to recoup and ended up losing the game 68-48. This concludes the season with a 14-game losing streak.

Adika lead the team in points with 17 and was 6 of 10 from the field. Heard also had a 14 points and finished her career at TCU becoming the only player men’s or women’s to score 2,000 points. Heard has played in 153 games for the Frogs with a total of 2,006 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in the school’s history, even over men’s greats like Kurt Thomas. Lauren’s time here at TCU places her in the top five leader of all basketball categories which includes – points scored, free throws, rebounds, assist, steals, games played, and games started. She will definitely be inducted into TCU’s Hall of Fame now that her time with us as a TCU athlete comes sadly come to an end.

The Frogs women’s basketball had a rough finish to the year. With an overall record of 6-22 and a conference record of 2-16, the athletic department will probably be reviewing Coach Raegan Pebley’s tenure, it’s sad to say. She constructed a tough and gritty defensive unit this year, yet they lacked enough scoring power at times to compile wins. During her seven years as the TCU head women’s basketball, Coach Pebley built the program up and she, along with her family, have become an enjoyable part of the TCU family. Yet, this latest season’s record may call for a change at the head coaching position.

