Skip to main content
TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to WVU in the Big 12 Tournament

TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to WVU in the Big 12 Tournament

The Frogs fall short again in the Big12 tournament

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The Frogs fall short again in the Big12 tournament

The Lady Frogs entered the Big12 tournament seeded number 10 and were set to play the West Virginia Mountaineers seeded number 7 on Thursday night. The starters for the Frogs were Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Aahliyah Jackson, Tara Manualeuga, and Lauren Heard. Coach Raegan Pebley took a different approach by shaking up the starting lineup with three guards for this game. The Frogs fell behind early and at halftime had a season low of 11 points to the Mountaineers 34. The team was never able to recoup and ended up losing the game 68-48. This concludes the season with a 14-game losing streak. 

653A3BA8-F467-4794-81DB-5B999FAF56EC

Adika lead the team in points with 17 and was 6 of 10 from the field. Heard also had a 14 points and finished her career at TCU becoming the only player men’s or women’s to score 2,000 points. Heard has played in 153 games for the Frogs with a total of 2,006 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in the school’s history, even over men’s greats like Kurt Thomas. Lauren’s time here at TCU places her in the top five leader of all basketball categories which includes – points scored, free throws, rebounds, assist, steals, games played, and games started. She will definitely be inducted into TCU’s Hall of Fame now that her time with us as a TCU athlete comes sadly come to an end.

086D0C27-E261-4980-940A-ABEB363FC5E5
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Frogs women’s basketball had a rough finish to the year. With an overall record of 6-22 and a conference record of 2-16, the athletic department will probably be reviewing Coach Raegan Pebley’s tenure, it’s sad to say. She constructed a tough and gritty defensive unit this year, yet they lacked enough scoring power at times to compile wins. During her seven years as the TCU head women’s basketball, Coach Pebley built the program up and she, along with her family, have become an enjoyable part of the TCU family. Yet, this latest season’s record may call for a change at the head coaching position.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) looks to get around Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball falls out of the Big 12 Tournament

By Nicholas Howard1 hour ago
Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket around Oklahoma Sooners forward Ethan Chargois (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament: Tech Squeaks by Oklahoma

By Barry Lewis1 hour ago
Nov 25, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals special assistant to the head coach Hue Jackson meets with Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells (88) at Paul Brown Stadium.
Football

The Screwed Tape Letters: Taking It Back

By Tyler Brown2 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Tanner Groves (35) hugs teammate Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hills (1) after defeating the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals Rundown: Two of the Top Seeds Sent Home

By Barry Lewis20 hours ago
340976FE-CDCA-4E6F-9208-5FA5233D82FA
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Army Weekend Series Preview

By Adam Shirley23 hours ago
USATSI_16307790
Baseball

College Baseball Series To Watch: Diamonds In The Rough

By Brett GibbonsMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17820771
Basketball

TCU Takes Down Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal

By Nicholas HowardMar 11, 2022
TCU Women's Tennis
More Sports

Women’s Tennis: TCU Loses Third Straight Dual

By Barry LewisMar 11, 2022