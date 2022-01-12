TCU Women's Basketball: Big 12 Announces Women's Hoops Schedule Changes

The Big 12 Conference has announced a pair of schedule changes involving the TCU women’s basketball schedule.

TCU’s postponed game against Baylor on the road, that was originally scheduled for Jan. 5, has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Horned Frogs were originally scheduled to play at West Virginia on Feb. 16, but will now travel to Morgantown, W. Va., to face the Mountaineers on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The updated schedule now has the Horned Frogs and Mountaineers facing off two times in a span of nine days. Along with the road game on Jan. 25, TCU will also host the Mountaineers that following Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Fort Worth.

In addition to the schedule rearrangement, TCU and Baylor will now play each other in back-to-back games. TCU will make the short trip to Waco on Feb. 16, and then return home to host the Bears that Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Horned Frogs are currently in a span of playing four games in eight days. TCU will host Oklahoma State this Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will then take on Oklahoma on the road this Saturday, Jan. 15.

It's good to see all the games get rescheduled for the Horned Frogs. Only playing two games in 2-3 weeks can take a toll on a athletes rhythm. It will be good to see Coach Pebley and the girls get back on track. Also stay tuned on Lauren Heard as she continues to break records, and continues to draw attention to TCU Women's Basketball.

