TCU Women's Basketball Shaking Things Up

Horned Frogs Women's Hoops announces staff changes.

There have been changes all year long at TCU. Even after some historical moments achieved by individuals from the Women's Basketball team. Some changes needed to be made after the losing season they had last season.  

TCU head women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley announced a trio of staff changes this week. Associate coach Britney Brown has been elevated to associate head coach, while Pebley also announced the addition of two new coaches, Taja Edwards and Rodney Hill. Edwards will serve as the team's assistant head coach, while Hill was named assistant coach for the Horned Frogs.

Edwards makes the move to Fort Worth after serving as manager of basketball operations and player development for both the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm. During her time in the state of North Carolina, Edwards managed the day-to-day operations, which included planning and coordination within the department. She also formulated written G-League scouting and player evaluation reports to the Hornets front office.

Edwards' other coaching experience includes two years serving as the offensive coordinator and director of recruiting at Loyola Marymount from 2019-21. Prior to her time in Los Angeles, Edwards served as the defensive coordinator and director of recruiting for Dartmouth from 2017-19.

Edwards' other coaching stops include serving as regional recruiting coordinator at USC (2014-17), a post player developmental coach at Cal State Fullerton (2013-14) and assistant coach/video coordinator at Mississippi (2012-13).

Hill makes a return to TCU where he served as Coach Pebley's video coordinator during the 2015-16 season. Prior to his first stint with the Horned Frogs, Hill served as a graduate assistant coach at Urbana University in 2014-15. Following a year in Fort Worth, Hill then made his way to the WNBA, serving as assistant director of operations for the Dallas Wings in the summer of 2016.

Hill earned his first fulltime coaching gig as an assistant coach at Texas State in 2016-17. From there, he went onto become the head junior varsity coach and varsity assistant coach at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas from 2017-19. His next collegiate coaching stop came at Lamar, where he served as the team's recruiting coordinator from 2019-20.

Coach Pebley is excited by these changes and additions. The changes these Horned Frogs are making they are looking to shake things up after the season they had this past year.

