TCU Women’s Basketball: Frogs fall to Kansas State

Horned Frogs drop 7th-consecutive conference game

Saturday, head coach Raegan Pebley’s Horned Frogs traveled to Manhattan, KS to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Currently sitting last in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs have struggled in conference play. The Frogs have averaged 58.5 points per game while conceding an average of 76.7 points per game.

While TCU’s Tomi Taiwo scored a team-high 13 points, it wasn’t enough to stop the Wildcats, who had three players put up double figures in scoring. Forward Gabby Gregory led Kansas State, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds and two assists. Alongside Gregory, Serena Sundell scored 12 points while Jaelyn Glenn scored 11 points and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

With Saturday’s victory, the Wildcats improved to 13-7 overall (2-5 in the Big 12).

While Frogs’ struggles continue, they will look to bounce back against No. 18 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

