TCU Women's Basketball Adds Six Players To 2022-23 Roster

You would expect this to be a pivotal summer for TCU Women's basketball after the season they had this past year. After graduating some players and their super star Lauren Heard is moving on. Coach Raegan Pebley had to make some changes. Last week, she announced six new student-athletes to the 2022-23 roster: Bella Cravens, Tomi Taiwo, Bre’Yon White, Emily Fisher, and Lucy Ibeh will join the team as transfer players, while Aaliyah Roberson will join the Horned Frogs as an incoming freshman.

There is a lot of upside to all of these players being brought in, especially with many of them having experience at this level. It is exciting to think what Pebley can brew up and what each player brings to the team.

Cravens transfers to TCU following a two-year stint at Nebraska, where she made 32 starts in 53 games played. The Laie, Hawaii, native averaged 6.1 points per game and pulled down 6.3 boards per contest, while also totaling 65 assists, 49 blocked shots and 29 steals during her two years in Lincoln, Neb.

In her two years at Nebraska, the 6-3 forward earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team in 2022.

Taiwo will make the move to Fort Worth following a four-year career at Iowa. While with the Hawkeyes, Taiwo started in five of 102 games played. She averaged 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. A native of Carmel, Indiana, Taiwo shot career totals of 45 percent from the field, 42 percent from beyond the arc and 84 percent from the free throw line. Taiwo was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten Team selection at Iowa, earning the honor as a sophomore, junior and senior. This past season she was also named to Iowa’s Dean’s List.

White will transfer to TCU after spending her freshman season at Oklahoma. In ten games with the Sooners this past season, White drained 5-of-10 (.500) shots from the field and was 1-of-3 (.333) from the free throw line. She pulled down six rebounds and totaled two steals. She scored a career-best four points in a win over Wichita State back in December.

A native of Pearland, Texas, White led Shadow Creek High School in scoring in three different seasons, while averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 124 games played at the prep level. She averaged a double-double in her senior season, posting 15.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest. She was her district’s Newcomer of the Year and was also named a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Fisher will transfer to TCU following a four-year playing career at American. In her time with the Eagles, she tallied 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 99 games played. Fisher started in 50 games overall in her career, which included a starting nod in all 32 games this past season.

Fisher, who hails from Melbourne, Australia, ranked third on her team this past season in both points scored (8.7) and rebounds (4.0). She led the Eagles and ranked third in the Patriot League dishing out an all-time season-best 133 assists. She scored at least 10 points or more in 12 games this past season, which included an all-time new career-high 25-point effort against Boston. Fisher went onto earn All-Patriot League Third Team honors and was named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team in 2021-22.

Ibeh makes the move to Fort Worth following a two-year stint at Central Arkansas, where she started in 49 of 53 games played with the Sugar Bears. The Lagos, Nigeria, native tallied 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds the past two years. This past season she led UCA in both scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double on the year with 12.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Ibeh ranked 14th in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) in scoring and third in steals (52), while dominating the league on the boards. She led the conference with a total of 279 rebounds – 34 more rebounds than the next player and grabbing those in six less games played. She would go on to earn All-ASUN Second-Team honors and was also an ASUN All-Academic Team selection.

Roberson makes the move from San Antonio to Fort Worth as a true freshman for the Horned Frogs in 2022-23. Roberson was a three-year varsity veteran at Clark High School, where she averaged 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a senior this past season. She drained 35 three-pointers and shot better than 70 percent from the free throw line.

Roberson also managed to notch 43 assists, 59 steals and 51 blocked shots, while helping guide the Cougars to a 35-3 record, an appearance in the state semifinals and a No. 3 Class 6A overall ranking. She was tied for the team lead with 12 points in the state semifinals contest against eventual state champion, Desoto. A TGCA All-State selection, Roberson also earned TABC All-Region and Academic All-State honors.

Coach Pebley is excited about what each player bring to the table. She is not only happy to help them excel on the court, but also mold fantastic leaders out of each one of them just like she had done with all her previous players.

There is something brewing. So expect big things to happen!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.