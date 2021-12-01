Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    TCU Women's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents- Week of Nov. 29
    The Horned Frogs have a 7-straight home games, starting with Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday and Florida on Sunday.
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Lauren Heard dribbling

    The Horned Frogs are currently 2-3 on the season. Things have been looking a little bit shaky on the road. They are currently 1-2 in road games. But, we know what Coach Raegan Pebley and these ladies are capable of. Coach Pebley stated in the press conference after the North Carolina game at the Maggie Dixon Classic. "Our girls know how to play basketball. They are just not hitting shots right now, and they're playing a little timid. But they will break out of it soon." 

    TCU Women's Basketball will have a home game against  Southeastern Louisiana this Wednesday, Dec. 1. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena and the game will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

    TCU and SLU will face off for just the second time in each program’s history. It marks the first meeting between the Horned Frogs and Lions since the 2017-18 season. 

    Graduate player Lauren Heard heads into Wednesday’s game with 1,676 career points scored. She is just eight points from moving up to No. 5 all-time, surpassing Lynn Davis’ total of 1,683 points scored from 1978-81. Senior Yummy Morris is coming off an 18-point performance against Cal Baptist this past Saturday in the final game of the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic.

    The Horned Frogs also so far this season protect what is precious. That's the orange Nike basketball. The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over a Big 12-low 62 times this season. TCU’s 62 turnovers overall and 12.4 turnovers per game average ranks among the nation’s top-15 in both categories. That's championship basketball. 

    Southeastern Louisiana is currently 2-4 on the season playing against some tough opponents. Their two leading scorers on the season is Hailey Giaratano with 8 points per game and Daija Harvey with 7 points per game. As a team, The Lady Lions only score 61.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs should jump out on them early.

    TCU faces the Florida Gators on Sunday at 1 PM at the Schollmaier Arena for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

    Florida is currently 6-2, and they average 67.9 points per game as a team. Their three leading scorers are Lavender Briggs with 12.1 points per game. Kiara Smith with 11.3 points per game, and Jordyn Merritt with 11.6 points per game. These team has some scorers, but TCU has some ball hawking defenders and the Horned Frogs are looking to get back on track. Show up and support your Horned Frogs. 

