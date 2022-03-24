Men's Basketball:  How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Duke

March Madness remains, if nothing else, maddening, particularly now that our beloved Horned Frogs are out after just failing to consolidate what would have been one of the most fantastic upsets in program history against the Arizona Wildcats. But TCU's interests align with those teams representing the Big 12 that are still in the running for winning a National Championship, if for no other reason than to prove the extraordinarily high calibre of Big 12 competition. And one of the most prominent of those teams is No. 3-seed Texas Tech who will take on No. 2-seed Duke tonight at 8:39 pm.

This story is one for the ages. One team, against all odds, has managed to be competitive despite losing its head coach last season. The other boasts one of the most legendary coaches in the history of college sports, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who after 42 years of coaching, led his Blue Devils to his 1200th career win and 99th NCAA tournament win last Sunday. Therefore, if Duke comes out on top, he will have won 100 tournament games. He will be retiring after this year, so needless to say, 100 tournament victories would be something to hang his hat on.

Meanwhile, Mark Adams of Texas Tech has managed somehow to mold a first-rate team despite this being his first season as Tech's head coach. Tech ended the season ranked third in the Big 12, with a record of 27-9 (12-6 in conference).

So the classic trope prevails; old against new, the seasoned wizard against the prodigious prophet. It is, in short, a game not to be missed by fans of college sports.

The winner will dance their way into the Elite Eight, and will take on the winner of No. 1-seed Gonzaga and No. 4-seed Arkansas.

TV: It can be viewed on CBS.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.