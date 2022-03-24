Skip to main content
Men's Basketball:  How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Duke

Men's Basketball:  How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Duke

Big 12's Texas Tech will be battling it out with Duke to determine who goes on to the Elite Eight

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12's Texas Tech will be battling it out with Duke to determine who goes on to the Elite Eight

March Madness remains, if nothing else, maddening, particularly now that our beloved Horned Frogs are out after just failing to consolidate what would have been one of the most fantastic upsets in program history against the Arizona Wildcats.  But TCU's interests align with those teams representing the Big 12 that are still in the running for winning a National Championship, if for no other reason than to prove the extraordinarily high calibre of Big 12 competition.  And one of the most prominent of those teams is No. 3-seed Texas Tech who will take on No. 2-seed Duke tonight at 8:39 pm.  

This story is one for the ages.  One team, against all odds, has managed to be competitive despite losing its head coach last season.  The other boasts one of the most legendary coaches in the history of college sports, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who after 42 years of coaching, led his Blue Devils to his 1200th career win and 99th NCAA tournament win last Sunday.  Therefore, if Duke comes out on top, he will have won 100 tournament games.  He will be retiring after this year, so needless to say, 100 tournament victories would be something to hang his hat on.  

Meanwhile, Mark Adams of Texas Tech has managed somehow to mold a first-rate team despite this being his first season as Tech's head coach.  Tech ended the season ranked third in the Big 12, with a record of 27-9 (12-6 in conference).  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So the classic trope prevails; old against new, the seasoned wizard against the prodigious prophet.  It is, in short, a game not to be missed by fans of college sports.  

The winner will dance their way into the Elite Eight, and will take on the winner of No. 1-seed Gonzaga and No. 4-seed Arkansas.  

TV: It can be viewed on CBS.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives to the basket while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) guards him during the second half of their game in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Iowa State defeated Wisconsin 54-49.
Basketball

Big 12 Men's Basketball: Sweet Sixteen Preview

By Barry Lewis15 hours ago
USATSI_17918229
Basketball

March Madness Sweet Sixteen: Matchups, TV Times

By Brett Gibbons20 hours ago
TCU Rifle
More Sports

On Target: TCU Rifle Earns Nine All-American Honors

By Tyler BrownMar 23, 2022
USATSI_16293742
Baseball

College Baseball's 5 Best Power Hitting Teams

By Brett GibbonsMar 23, 2022
Riley Cornelio pitched 5 1/3 innings in the Frogs' loss to Cal on Day Two of the 2022 MLB4 tournament.
Baseball

Tougher Than the Rest: TCU Baseball's Cornelio Named Pitcher of the Week

By Tyler BrownMar 23, 2022
Front (1)
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 5: A Trio of SEC Teams Sit at the Top

By Barry LewisMar 22, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball is Rolling Right Through Their Competition

By Nicholas HowardMar 22, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) and center Eddie Lampkin (4) crash into the barriers after going for a loose ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (not pictured) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
Basketball

The Rules Reconsidered: Squatting out the Clock

By Tyler BrownMar 22, 2022