TCU Women's Basketball: Oklahoma State Handed the Frogs a Tough Loss

The Horned Frogs fall short against Oklahoma State

The Lady Frogs traveled for another road game on Wednesday to the Gallagher-Iba Arena to play the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The starters for the second straight game for the Frogs were Tara Manumaleuga, Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Kayla Mokwuah, and Lauren Heard. Again, the strong defense of the Frogs held their opponents to 29-24 halftime score. The team’s offense came up lacking as the Frogs loose 47-76 to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Adika led the team in points with 14 points and Mokwuah also had 10 points. No other Frogs scored in double digits. Tavy Diggs came close scoring nine points coming off the bench. Only one foul was committed by both teams in the first half and it was not called until there was only 1:19 left in the second quarter.

TCU started off the third quarter going on a 7-0 run, but Oklahoma State swung the momentum back by going on a 15-2 run of their own. The Cowgirls were able to weather the Frogs third quarter rally and run away with the game. This is TCU’s sixth loss in a row after upsetting Texas Tech in a phenomenal fashion.

Next up: TCU faces another opponent with Iowa State at Schollmaier Arena. Tipoff is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

