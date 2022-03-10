Men's Basketball: Weber Out at K-State After 10 Years

Let the March Madness begin. And we don't mean the buzzer-beater, game-winning shots. Instead, it's time for the coaching carousel to start going round and round.

After an up-and-down season for Kansas State, their head men's basketball coach, Bruce Weber, has resigned. He had been the coach in the Little Apple for the last 10 years

It was a rollercoaster ride for the Wildcats fans the last couple of months. Kansas State finished the season last night at 14-17 and ninth (out of ten) in the Big 12 with a 6-12 conference record.

K-State had a decent nonconference season going 8-3, but struggled as soon as Big 12 play began in January. They lost four straight conference games. Fans were calling for Weber to be fired. Others wondered if the Wildcats could even win another game. Then they had back-to-back big wins beating Texas Tech in Manhattan then Texas in Austin. After that, they only one four more out of their last eight in the regular season.

Last night, in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, KSU played West Virginia for the one play-in game to determine who would face No. 1 seed Kansas in the quarterfinal game. West Virginia won that game 73-67. This was Kansas State's third straight losing season after sharing the regular-season title with Texas Tech in 2019.

Weber resigned on Thursday, more than likely taking action before facing the inevitable of being fired . He had been coaching for KSU since March 2012. In his ten seasons, K-State went 184-302 overall and 82-98 in the Big 12. His 184 victories were the third most in Kansas State history, only behind Hall of Famers Jack Hartman and Tex Winter. During his tenure, Kansas State made the NCAA tournament five times, including 2018 when they made it to the Elite Eight.

Weber, age 65, spent 24 seasons as a head coach with an overall record of 497-302. Other coaching gigs included Southern Illinois (1998-2003), Illinois (2003-2011) then K-State. His 2005 Illinois team advanced to the NCAA championship game.

"Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade," said Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor in a written statement. "With two conference championships and and Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity, is unmatched in today's game and something all K-Staters should take pride in."

