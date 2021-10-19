Football Poll Watching: Week 8 - More Top 5 Changes

Oklahoma State, with a statement come-from-behind win in Austin over the weekend, moves into the Top 10. There are two teams in the Big 12 both undefeated and now ranked in the Top 10, and both are in Oklahoma. Baylor is not going anywhere and is back in the rankings after soundly defeating then #19 BYU.

Last week's #2 fell to Purdue over the weekend, dropping the Hawkeyes to #11 in both polls. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are now ranked for the first time since 2007. SMU continues to rise as they are still undefeated.

Here are highlights of both polls:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia

2 - Cincinnati, up 1

3 - Oklahoma, up 1

4 - Alabama, up 1

5 - Ohio State, up 1

6 - Michigan, up 2

7 - Penn State

8 - Oklahoma State, up 4

9 - Michigan State, up 1

10 - Oregon, down 1

20 - Baylor, was not ranked last week

21 - SMU, up 2

Dropped from rankings: Arkansas (#17), Arizona State (#18), BYU (#19), Florida (#20), Texas (#25)

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#31), Texas (#35)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia

2 - Oklahoma, up 1

3 - Cincinnati, up 1

4 - Alabama, up 1

5 - Ohio State, up 1

6 - Michigan, up 1

7 - Michigan State, up 2

8 - Penn State

9 - Oklahoma State, up 3

10 - Oregon

19 - SMU, up 4

20 - Baylor, was not ranked last week

Dropped from rankings: Florida (#17), Arkansas (#19), BYU (#20), Arizona State (#22)

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#26), Texas (#37)

