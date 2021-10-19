    • October 19, 2021
    Football Poll Watching: Week 8 - More Top 5 Changes

    Photo: © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Iowa drops out of the Top 10, allowing others to move up. The Big 12 now has two teams in the Top 10.
    Author:

    Oklahoma State, with a statement come-from-behind win in Austin over the weekend, moves into the Top 10. There are two teams in the Big 12 both undefeated and now ranked in the Top 10, and both are in Oklahoma. Baylor is not going anywhere and is back in the rankings after soundly defeating then #19 BYU. 

    Last week's #2 fell to Purdue over the weekend, dropping the Hawkeyes to #11 in both polls. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are now ranked for the first time since 2007. SMU continues to rise as they are still undefeated. 

    Here are highlights of both polls:

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Cincinnati, up 1

    3 - Oklahoma, up 1

    4 - Alabama, up 1

    5 - Ohio State, up 1

    6 - Michigan, up 2

    7 - Penn State

    8 - Oklahoma State, up 4

    9 - Michigan State, up 1

    10 - Oregon, down 1

    20 - Baylor, was not ranked last week

    21 - SMU, up 2

    Dropped from rankings: Arkansas (#17), Arizona State (#18), BYU (#19), Florida (#20), Texas (#25)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#31), Texas (#35)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Oklahoma, up 1

    3 - Cincinnati, up 1

    4 - Alabama, up 1

    5 - Ohio State, up 1

    6 - Michigan, up 1

    7 - Michigan State, up 2

    8 - Penn State

    9 - Oklahoma State, up 3

    10 - Oregon

    19 - SMU, up 4

    20 - Baylor, was not ranked last week

    Dropped from rankings: Florida (#17), Arkansas (#19), BYU (#20), Arizona State (#22)

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Iowa State (#26), Texas (#37)

    Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) tries to avoid a tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while running for yardage in the second half of the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
