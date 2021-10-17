What happened in the Big 12 in Week 7?

Two undefeated teams remain in the Big 12, and both had impressive wins on Saturday. Oklahoma, with Caleb Williams making his first career start, easily handled the TCU Horned Frogs. Meanwhile in Austin, the battle of ranked teams, Oklahoma State was down by 14 points in the 2nd quarter, but shut down the Longhorns early in the third and didn’t look back, to get the come-from-behind win.

Here’s how each Big 12 team fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

#4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 in Big 12) vs TCU (3-3, 1-2 in Big 12)

Oklahoma wins 52-31

Caleb Williams became the first quarterback in FBS this season to throw for four touchdowns and rush for one more. Max Duggan had a career-high 346 yards completing 20 of 30 passes. It was not enough as the Frogs continue to struggle with injuries and a weak defense.

#25 Texas (4-3, 2-2 in Big 12) vs #12 Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 32-24

For the second week in a row, Texas had a strong first half but fell apart in the second half allowing a school from Oklahoma to have a come-from-behind win. Bijan Robinson did have 135 yards rushing, but the rest of the team only added three more yards to that total.

Baylor (6-1, 3-1 in Big 12) vs BYU (5-2)

Baylor wins 38-24

BYU loses two straight while Baylor gets 534 yards of total offense, with 303 of that rushing. Bears running back Abram Smith rushed for 188 yards on 27 carries. Baylor, who is now bowl eligible, looks to play spoiler to the Bedlam championship when they host Oklahoma in a few weeks.

Kansas (1-5, 0-3 in Big 12) vs Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12)

Texas Tech wins 41-14

The Red Raiders bounced back after losing to TCU last week. But it was Kansas. Even so, Tech is one win away from being bowl eligible. A win at home next week, versus K-State, and they can look forward to post-season play despite the ups and downs of their season.

Kansas State (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12) vs Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12)

Iowa State wins 33-20

It was Farmaggedon! Both teams had a bye last week. Iowa State scored first and maintained the lead throughout. The Cyclones were up 20 in the third; the Wildcats cut it to ten late in the fourth, but Iowa State held on for the win

West Virginia (2-4, 0-3 in Big 12)

Bye week

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#1 Georgia (7-0) vs #11 Kentucky (6-1)

Georgia wins 30-13

In this battle of SEC East unbeatens, the Dawgs showed that they are deserving of the number one spot.

#2 Iowa (6-1) vs Purdue (4-2)

Purdue wins 24-7

Last week it was #1 Alabama going down. This week it was #2. Soon-to-be Big 12 Cincinnati and Soon-not-to-be Big 12 Oklahoma look to move up in this week’s polls thanks to the Hawkeyes loss.

#17 Arkansas (4-3) vs Auburn (5-2)

Auburn wins 38-23

After beating both Texas and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks have struggled. Despite having 460 yards of total offense, it just was not enough against the War Eagles.

LSU (4-3) vs #20 Florida (4-3)

LSU wins 49-42

Both SEC powerhouses are struggling this year. It’s hard to win in Death Valley, and Coach O and his Tigers proved exactly that.

Other Top 25 teams suffering a loss in Week 5 include:

- #18 Arizona State loses to Utah 35-21 in Sa