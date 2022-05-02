Where Big 12 Players Were Taken In The NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books with no shortage of pageantry and storylines. How did players from the Big 12 Conference fare?

The Top Picked Players

Iowa State running back Breece Hall was the first running back taken with the 36th overall pick by the New York Jets. The Jets traded up in the round with the Giants to grab Hall, who was also the first Big 12 player to come off the board.

Immediately following, the Houston Texans pulled the trigger on Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Pitre was the top box safety taken in the draft, and he came off the board much higher than projected. His teammate, receiver Tyquan Thornton was selected by the New England Patriots later in the second round. Thornton set the NFL Combine ablaze with his 4.28 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times ever.

The final choice of the second round was Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto, who was taken by the Denver Broncos.

Three Big 12 players were taken in the third round: Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah, Baylor safety JT Woods, and Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Mr. Irrelevant when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In total, 25 players from the Big 12 were drafted. 18 others were signed as Undrafted Free Agents (UDFA). West Virginia was the only team to not have a player drafted or selected as a UDFA.

Every Big 12 Player Drafted In The 2022 NFL Draft

Below is a list of where every player from the Big 12 was drafted:

RB Breece Hall - New York Jets (Round 2, Pick 4)

SAF Jalen Pitre - Houston Texans (Round 2, Pick 5)

WR Tyquan Thornton - New England Patriots (Round 2, Pick 18)

LB Nik Bonitto - Denver Broncos (Round 2, Pick 32)

LB Brian Asamoah - Minnesota Vikings (Round 3, Pick 2)

SAF JT Woods - Los Angeles Chargers (Round 3, Pick 15)

LB Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills (Round 3, Pick 25)

DL Perrion Winfrey - Cleveland Browns (Round 4, Pick 3)

DL Eyioma Uwazurike - Denver Broncos (Round 4, Pick 11)

WR Erik Ezukanma - Miami Dolphins (Round 4, Pick 20)

TE Charlie Kolar - Baltimore Ravens (Round 4, Pick 23)

SAF Delarrin Turner-Yell - Denver Broncos (Round 5, Pick 9)

LB Kyron Johnson - Philadelphia Eagles (Round 6, Pick 2)

LB Malcom Rodriguez - Detroit Lions (Round 6, Pick 9)

LB Devin Harper - Dallas Cowboys (Round 6, Pick 14)

WR Mike Woods II - Cleveland Browns (Round 6, Pick 24)

RB Tristan Ebner - Chicago Bears (Round 6, Pick 25)

EDGE Isaiah Thomas - Cleveland Browns (Round 7, Pick 2)

CB Christian Holmes - Washington Commanders (Round 7, Pick 19)

CB Kalon Barnes - Carolina Panthers (Round 7, Pick 21)

OL Dawson Deaton - Cleveland Browns (Round 7, Pick 25)

QB Skylar Thompson - Miami Dolphins (Round 7, Pick 26)

OL Marquis Hayes - Arizona Cardinals (Round 7, Pick 36)

QB Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers (Round 7, Pick 41)

Draft Picks By Team

Oklahoma: 7

Baylor: 6

Iowa State: 4

Oklahoma State: 3

Texas Tech: 2

Kansas State: 2

Kansas: 1

TCU: 0

West Virginia: 0

Texas: 0

