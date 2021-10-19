Big 12 Football Matchups and Predictions: Week 8

After Week 7, the Big 12 picture is becoming more clear. Teams have separated themselves into four tiers. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State are Tier 1. The University of Texas and TCU are Tier 2. Tier 3 includes Kansas State, West Virginia, and Texas Tech. Last and most certainly least is Kansas weighing down the conference again. With that in mind, let's have a quick look at the football matchups in the Big 12 this coming Saturday, October 23rd.

Kansas State (3-3) at Texas Tech (5-2)

Kansas State is on a three game losing streak. Those losses however, came against the #3 and #8 ranked teams in the nation, and a preseason darling to make the playoffs. That is a tough stretch. While things did not go their way in Farmageddon last week, K-State still has solid leadership at key positions in quarterback Skylar Thompson and running back Deuce Vaughn, and is the top team in the 3rd tier of Big 12 teams. Expect the Wildcats to end their losing streak this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 FS1] in Lubbock.

Pick: Kansas State

#3 Oklahoma (7-0) at Kansas (1-5)

In his first start as an Oklahoma Sooner, Caleb Williams showed the world that his second half performance in the Red River Rivalry was no fluke. There is absolutely no hope for Kansas at home this Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners [FuboTV 11:00 ESPN]. Zero, nada, niltch.

Pick: Oklahoma

#8 Oklahoma State (6-0) at Iowa State (4-2)

There is an undefeated top ten team from Oklahoma playing Iowa State on national television this Saturday [FuboTV 2:30 FOX]. No, it is not the Oklahoma Sooners but that other team from Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Having positioned themselves for a prime opportunity to make the Big 12 championship game this year after a come from being win over the Texas Longhorns in Austin last week, the Cowboys will have to get by preseason media darlings Iowa State first. The Cyclones came away with an emphatic and impressive victory themselves last week, besting their rival Kansas State in the Farmageddon game 33-20 on the road. With a combined record on 10-2 between them, this should be a great game between two excellent football programs. While it is difficult for any team to go into Matt Campbells' Jack Trice Stadium and come away with a victory, OSU has proven to be road warriors this year with wins in Boise, Manhattan, and Austin already. Add their home victory over a Top 25 Baylor team, Baylor's only loss on the year, and the Oklahoma State resume becomes even more impressive. Iowa State's best win came last week over an unranked Kansas State.

Pick: Oklahoma State

West Virginia (2-4) at TCU (3-3)

While the final scoreline of TCU's Oklahoma game was 52-31, a three touchdown difference, there are plenty of positives for TCU to take away from last week. First off, the Oklahoma Sooners look like a completely different team with Caleb Williams starting at quarterback. A much, much better team that is. They are legitimately as good as their ranking for the first time this year, and that ranking has gone up to the #3 team in the nation. Are they better than Cincinnati? Probably. Better than Georgia? Let's wait a few more weeks. With TCU being the only team that Williams has started against all year, it is hard to judge last week's performance using the transitive property. That being said, the TCU offense is legit, and while TCU would have needed to play a perfect game to beat the Sooners last week, that will not be the case the rest of the year, and certainly not this week against the Mountaineers, who find themselves 0-3 in Big 12 play this year. The return of Corey Bethley and Jamai Hodge should be a big boost to a struggling TCU defense. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston also returned in exploring fashion, helping himself and Max Duggan to career days last week against the Sooners. Expect the TCU offense to continue to roll this Saturday night in TCU's first home night game of the year[FuboTV 6:30 ESPNU].

Pick: TCU

