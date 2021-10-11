Big 12 Matchups and Predictions: Week 7

With Week 6 in the books, it is time to look ahead to Week 7. All game times central.

#12 Oklahoma State (5-0) at #25 Texas (4-2)

The only Top 25 match up in the Big 12 this week is also the only morning game [FuboTV 11:00 FOX]. After a heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last week that saw the Longhorns give up the largest lead in Red River Rivalry history, the Horns return to Austin to lick their wounds. On the one hand, the Cowboys are coming off a bye week while the Longhorns sustained injuries to wide receiver Jordan Whittington and defensive end Jacoby Jones during the Oklahoma game and will miss this week's Oklahoma State game. On the other hand, the Longhorns were destroying one of the best teams in the country last week before Lincoln Riley's epic quarterback change led the Sooners back; and the Horns still have Bijan Robinson, Casey Thompson and Xavier Worthy at home.

Pick: Texas

#19 BYU (5-1) at Baylor (4-1)

While Baylor cruised to a win behind a 336 yard four touchdown Gerry Bohanan spectacle, BYU lost to Boise State at home. Boise State is a quality opponent, but they do have three losses to Nevada, Oklahoma State, and BYU's future Big 12 counterpart UCF already. Baylor meanwhile only has one loss at #12 Oklahoma State in a night game, and there is no way they would let Boise State come into Waco and get a win this year. Gerry Bohanan is just too good. Expect the Baylor Bears to continue to ride the Bohanan train while giving the BYU Cougars a taste of what is to come when they join the Big 12 when these two hit the battlefield this Saturday [FuboTV 2:30 ESPN].

Pick: Baylor

Texas Tech (4-2) at Kansas (1-4)

When Kansas opened the season by beating FCS South Dakota 17-14, it was their first football victory since October 26th 2019, and the fans stormed the field. It was a good move by the fans as the Jayhawks have not won again since, and have not really even come close to sniffing out another victory. The Kansas fans knew they would not win again this year, and I agree. As bad as Texas Tech's run defense is, Kansas' ineptitude is on a whole other level and Jayhawks fans will not be storming the field this Saturday [ 3:00 ESPN+].

Pick: Texas Tech

Iowa State (3-2) at Kansas State (3-2)

It's time to put the women and children to bed, cause this Saturday night is Farmageddon!!! [FuboTV 6:30 ESPN2] Actually as great as this rivalry is, it is just as polite and family friendly, so let the entire family enjoy the Farmageddon experience. In 104 meetings, Iowa State holds the slightest of leads 51-49-4. From 2014-2018 the margin of victory was less than a touchdown. The home team has won the last four meetings, and this year's matchup seems as equally matched as any in recent memory. With both teams 3-2 and coming off of a bye, they should be greatly prepared for one another, and college football fans should expect a great back and forth match up to ensue. It is Brock Purdy and Breece Hall versus Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn in the 105th version of Farmageddon in what is sure to be a classic, and most certainly one of the more difficult games to predict this week. However, with Skylar Thompson nearly pulling off another miracle win against Oklahoma in a hero's return two weeks ago, having another week to heal up and getting a home night game.....

Pick: Kansas State

TCU (3-2) at #4 Oklahoma (6-0)

Caleb Williams is the story in the Big 12 after coming in off the bench for Spencer Rattler in the second half of last Saturday's thrilling come-from-behind win over Texas in the Red River Showdown. Having watched OU limp by week after week with Spencer Rattler at the helm, Big 12 teams were quietly licking their chops to get their chance at the weakened Sooners, alas it is not to be. Caleb Williams' unstoppable performance against UT in the second half has the Big 12 back on notice, the Sooners are still your Daddy, fear them.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, the TCU Horned Frogs were doing exactly what they hoped to do in the Big 12's other trophy game last week, run the ball with great success. Unfortunately for TCU, they still have one glaring weakness, run defense. Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks had 25 rushes for 217 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns last week against Texas. After TCU allowed similar numbers to UT's Bijan Robinson, and allowing SMU and Texas Tech to rack up yards on the ground, TCU doesn't seem to have enough man power in the defensive box to slow down Oklahoma's run game in Norman this Saturday night [FuboTV 6:30 ABC].

Pick: Oklahoma