Football Poll Watching Week 14: Here Comes Michigan

It was "The Game" last weekend - Ohio State at Michigan. Jim Harbaugh got his first win over the archrival, and as a result, Michigan is making its first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. Win that, and they are poised to make the College Football Playoffs.

Georgia and Cincinnati are both still undefeated and playing in their conference championship games this weekend. Alabama, who faces Georgia in the SEC Championship game, rounds out those teams who would make the playoffs using this week's rankings.

After defeating Oklahoma, Oklahoma State has moved up as well. With a win over Baylor, in the Big 12 Championship Game, and a loss from one of the top four, the Pokes could make the playoffs.

Here are highlights of all three polls:

1 - Georgia

2 - Michigan, up 3

3 - Alabama

4 -Cincinnati

5 - Oklahoma State, up 2

6 - Notre Dame

7 - Ohio State, down 5

8 - Ole Miss, up 1

9 - Baylor, down 1

10 - Oregon, up 1

12 - BYU, up 1

14 - Oklahoma, down 4

21 - Houston, up 3

25 - Texas A&M, down 10

Dropped from the rankings - Wisconsin (#14), UTSA (#22)

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia

2 - Michigan, up 4

3 - Cincinnati, up 1

4 - Alabama, down 1

5 - Oklahoma State, up 2

6 - Notre Dame, down 1

7 - Ohio State, down 5

8 - Ole Miss

9 - Baylor

10 - Oregon, up 1

12 - BYU, up 1

13 - Oklahoma, down 3

16 - Houston, up 3

24 - Texas A&M, down 10

Dropped from the rankings: UTSA (#15), Wisconsin (#16)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia

2 - Alabama

3 - Michigan, up 3

4 - Cincinnati

5 - Oklahoma State, up 2

6 - Notre Dame, down 1

7 - Ohio State, down 4

8 - Ole Miss

9 - Baylor, up 1

10 - Oregon, up 1

11 - Oklahoma, down 2

14 - BYU, up 1

16 - Houston

23 - Texas A&M, down 9

Dropped from the rankings - Wisconsin (#18), UTSA (#20)

