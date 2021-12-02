Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Football Poll Watching Week 14: Here Comes Michigan
    Publish date:

    After defeating Ohio State last weekend, the Wolverines are now in position for their first CFP appearance.
    Author:

    © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

    It was "The Game" last weekend - Ohio State at Michigan. Jim Harbaugh got his first win over the archrival, and as a result, Michigan is making its first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. Win that, and they are poised to make the College Football Playoffs.

    Georgia and Cincinnati are both still undefeated and playing in their conference championship games this weekend. Alabama, who faces Georgia in the SEC Championship game, rounds out those teams who would make the playoffs using this week's rankings.

    After defeating Oklahoma, Oklahoma State has moved up as well. With a win over Baylor, in the Big 12 Championship Game, and a loss from one of the top four, the Pokes could make the playoffs. 

    Here are highlights of all three polls:

    College Football Playoff Rankings

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Michigan, up 3

    3 - Alabama

    4 -Cincinnati

    5 - Oklahoma State, up 2

    6 - Notre Dame

    7 - Ohio State, down 5

    8 - Ole Miss, up 1

    9 - Baylor, down 1

    10 - Oregon, up 1

    12 - BYU, up 1

    14 - Oklahoma, down 4

    21 - Houston, up 3

    25 - Texas A&M, down 10

    Dropped from the rankings - Wisconsin (#14), UTSA (#22)

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia 

    2 - Michigan, up 4

    3 - Cincinnati, up 1

    4 - Alabama, down 1

    5 - Oklahoma State, up 2

    6 - Notre Dame, down 1

    7 - Ohio State, down 5

    8 - Ole Miss

    9 - Baylor

    10 - Oregon, up 1

    12 - BYU, up 1

    13 - Oklahoma, down 3

    16 - Houston, up 3

    24 - Texas A&M, down 10

    Dropped from the rankings: UTSA (#15), Wisconsin (#16)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia

    2 - Alabama

    3 - Michigan, up 3

    4 - Cincinnati

    5 - Oklahoma State, up 2

    6 - Notre Dame, down 1

    7 - Ohio State, down 4

    8 - Ole Miss

    9 - Baylor, up 1

    10 - Oregon, up 1

    11 - Oklahoma, down 2

    14 - BYU, up 1

    16 - Houston

    23 - Texas A&M, down 9

    Dropped from the rankings - Wisconsin (#18), UTSA (#20)

    Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
