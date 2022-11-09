TCU Football: Derius Davis and Johnny Hodges Receive Weekly Big 12 Honors

It was an exciting win for TCU when they took down Texas Tech 34-24 on Saturday. It moved the Frogs to 9-0 for the first time since 2010 and have now moved into the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff committee's rankings this week.

Derius Davis has been awarded the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Davis had an 82-yard punt return to open up the scoring for the Frogs. The touchdown gave him sole possession for most punt returns for touchdowns in program history.

Davis also tied the all-time mark for most special teams touchdowns. He added a touchdown catch to cap off his incredible day. His speed has proven to be huge for TCU in flipping field position.

He is one of the most explosive players in college football and Saturday proved that. This is the second time Davis has received the award this season.

Linebacker Johnny Hodges received the award for Co-Newcomer of the Week. Hodges finished the game with eight tackles which led the team. He also leads the team with 55 tackles on the season. He is fantastic at moving up and down the field and has been an anchor for this TCU defense.

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) defends during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Frogs will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.