TCU Football: Dykes Meets With Media To Start Week One

Members of the media gathered Monday morning to hear from three TCU starters as well as new head coach Sonny Dykes. The room was packed as anticipation has built throughout camp on the key question to the beginning of the new era of TCU football.

Who would be named the 2022 starting quarterback for the Frogs?

"We're confident in the quarterback room we have this year. With that being said, Max Duggan, Chandler Morris, and Sam Jackson will all see snaps on Friday versus Colorado," said head coach Sonny Dykes.

Standout senior wide receiver Taye Barber fielded questions about how fall camp had been. The newly graduated criminal justice major went on to say that when he isn’t studying for his master’s, he is excited to catch touchdowns from whoever is placed at quarterback.

“Our wideout group is comfortable with whoever is back there at quarterback. Our coaching staff has installed the theme of playing fast, and we are really comfortable with our route concepts,” said Barber.

Eighty-three players and four quarterbacks will travel to Colorado for TCU. Dykes had discussed the fact that the players did a mock hotel stay to try and get prepared for the awkward Friday trip. The main focus on preparation for the game was nutrition and installing a travel philosophy that will be successful. Dykes chuckled and mentioned that with the Friday scheduling, his downtime in the hotel would include watching Days of Our Lives.

Coach Dykes did say that having a solidified special teams staff is a very comfortable thing to have moving into week one.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila, who is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Senior Bowl Watch List, and the Outland Trophy Watch List, spent time with media this morning, praising his teammates, and he briefly opened up about his podcast. His podcast is titled My Turn, and it takes a detailed look at the voice of the student-athlete. The TCU Horned Frogs boast 18 student-athletes who already have their degrees in hand.

TCU opens up season play on the road in Colorado at 9 p.m. Central Time, Friday night.

