TCU Football: Honors for Miller, Johnston, Kell, and Riley

After what may be the play of the season, or for that matter, the best play in TCU history, Griffin Kell was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. His 40-yard walk-off field goal against Baylor moved the Frogs to 11-0 and still in contention for the College Football Playoffs.

Many TCU Horned Frog football team members were placed on pre-season watch lists for several post-season honors. Fourteen Frogs were named to 18 watch lists for 28 nominations – the most in the Big 12.

Now, with just two weeks remaining in the season, several of these awards and honors are starting to narrow their lists based on performances throughout the season.

TCU running back Kendre Miller, wide receiver Quentin Johnston, and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley all were named as semifinalists for some of college football’s postseason honors.

Here’s a summary of this week’s honors:

Griffin Kell – Place Kicker

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

The Big 12 Conference has announced Kell as its Special Teams Player of the Week.

With TCU having no timeouts remaining and the final seconds ticking away, Kell ran onto the field and kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give TCU a 29-28 victory over Baylor. Kell is 12-of-13 on field goals this season. His 41 career field goals, on 52 attempts, are tied for the sixth-most in TCU history. Kell is a Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career. He also won the award as a sophomore in 2020 when he kicked four field goals in a win at Texas.

Give 'em Kell, TCU!

Kendre Miller – Running Back

Doak Walker Award – Semifinalist

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum has announced Miller as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation's top running back.

Miller has rushed for a team-best 1,188 yards, making him TCU’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Kyle Hicks had 1,042 in 2016. The 1,188 yards are the most by a Horned Frog since Aaron Green had 1,272 in 2015. Miller's five straight 100-yard games were the longest streak by a Horned Frog since Lonta Hobbs, with five in 2002. Miller has topped 100 yards in seven of his last nine games. The junior from Mount Enterprise, Texas, has a rushing touchdown in all 11 games this season, the longest streak by a Horned Frog to begin a campaign since LaDainian Tomlinson scored in all 12 contests in 2000. Dating back to last year, Miller’s 12 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown is the longest active streak in the nation. Miller's team-best 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh nationally.

Tomlinson won the 2000 Doak Walker Award.

Quentin Johnston – Wide Receiver

Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club has announced Johnston as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented to college football's outstanding receiver.

Johnston tops TCU with 49 receptions and 764 yards, while his five touchdown catches tie Derius Davis for the team lead. Johnston had a career-best effort of 14 receptions for 206 yards at Kansas, including the game-winning 24-yard touchdown catch with 1:36 to play. The 14 receptions tie for third-most nationally by a player this season. Johnston’s 25-yard touchdown catch versus Oklahoma State came in the first overtime and gave TCU its first lead of the game in an eventual 43-40 double-overtime victory. He totaled eight receptions for 180 yards against the Cowboys. Johnston's 55-yard touchdown against Kansas State gave TCU a 31-28 lead it would not relinquish, capping an 18-point comeback. It was part of a stretch of four consecutive games with a receiving touchdown.

TCU consensus All-American Josh Doctson was a 2015 finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Garrett Riley – Offensive Coordinator

Broyles Award – Semifinalist

Riley has been announced as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the nation's top assistant coach.

In his first season at TCU, Riley has overseen an offensive unit that ranks among the nation's leaders in all major statistical categories while also coaching senior quarterback Max Duggan into the best season of his career. TCU leads the nation with 17 plays of 50-plus yards and ten plays of at least 60 yards. The Horned Frogs also top the FBS with 13 touchdowns of at least 50 yards and are one of only three FBS teams averaging at least 275 yards per game passing, 200 rushing, and have at least 25 passing and 25 rushing touchdowns.

Duggan ranks fifth nationally in passing efficiency (170.1) while leading all Power 5 quarterbacks with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards. He is completing a career-high 66.2 percent of his passes with a career-best 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, TCU is 11-0 and ranked fourth in the nation.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.