TCU Football: Multiple Players Named to Preseason Watch Lists – A Summary

TCU Athletics

Eight Horned Frogs have been named to 13 postseason watch lists
It’s been a busy couple of weeks as most of college football’s postseason awards have been naming their preseason watch lists as the beginning of the season is a month away.

The TCU Horned Frogs have been fortunate to have eight players named to 15 of these watch lists or preseason teams. As each of these watch lists has been announced, KillerFrogs has published an article with more information about the award and the TCU player named to that watch list.

The following summarizes the different nominations and various articles written about the watch lists. Clicking the award title below will take you to the article on that award/trophy.

Steve Avila (Center)

Andrew Coker (Offensive Tackle)

Derius Davis (Wide Receiver/Return Specialist)

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (Cornerback)

Quentin Johnston (Wide Receiver)

Kendre Miller (Running Back)

Jordy Sandy (Punter)

Dee Winters (Linebacker)

Award Predictions

Also, in the last two weeks, KillerFrogs has published articles on our predictions of which player will win the major postseason college football awards.

Those predictions can be found here:

Big 12 Nominations

All ten of the Big 12 schools had players named to at least five of the preseason awards. A total of 67 players from the league received 98 nominations to the preseason watch lists for the 16 awards and trophies.

TCU’s 13 nominations (not counting the two Preseason All-Big 12 nominations) tie Texas with the most for one school. Oklahoma State has the most players nominated with nine.

Bijan Robinson of Texas had four nominations, the most of any player in the Big 12. Seven players had three nominations each – Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Quentin Johnston (TCU), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), and Xavier Worthy (Texas).

Here is how it breaks down by school:

  • Baylor – 10 watch lists (7 players)
  • Iowa State – 9 watch lists (5 players)
  • Kansas – 5 watch lists (4 players)
  • Kansas State – 9 watch lists (7 players)
  • Oklahoma – 12 watch lists (8 players)
  • Oklahoma State – 11 watch lists (9 players)
  • TCU – 13 watch lists (8 players)
  • Texas – 13 watch lists (7 players)
  • Texas Tech – 6 watch lists (5 players)
  • West Virginia – 10 watch lists (7 players)

For a complete list of the Big 12 nominations, click here.

