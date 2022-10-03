Football Poll Watching: Week 6: Here Come The Frogs

After TCU (4-0, 1-0) destroyed Oklahoma on Saturday in front of the second-largest crowd ever at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the Horned Frogs have made their first appearance in the national polls in just over three years. TCU is now ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. The last time TCU was ranked was No. 25 in the 2019 Week 4 poll (September 15).

TCU's next opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0), is making its first appearance in the polls since 2019 - No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll.

In the Top Ten this week, Alabama once again took over the top spot, flipping with Georgia which struggled until late in the game to get the win over Mizzou. Kentucky and Wake Forest both dropped out of the Top 10 after they both lost over the weekend. This allowed Ole Miss and Penn State to move into the Top 10.

Oklahoma State is the highest ranked team from the Big 12 at No. 7 in both polls. In addition to OSU, TCU, and Kansas, the only other team from the league that is ranked in both polls is Kansas State at No. 20. Baylor remains ranked in the Coaches Poll, but not in the AP Top 25. Oklahoma dropped from the rankings. Oklahoma had been ranked for 31-straight polls.

So far this season, seven of the ten Big 12 schools have been ranked at least one week - Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas. Two others, Texas Tech and Iowa State, received votes at least one week. Only West Virginia has not received any votes in either poll all season.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Alabama (5-0), up 1

2 - Georgia (5-0), down 1

3 - Ohio State (5-0), no change

4 - Michigan (5-0), no change

5 - Clemson (5-0), no change

6 - USC (5-0), no change

7 - Oklahoma State (4-0), up 2

8 - Tennessee (4-0), no change

9 - Ole Miss (5-0), up 5

10 - Penn State (5-0), up 1

16 - BYU (4-1), up 3

17 - TCU (4-0), previously not ranked

19 - Kansas (5-0), previously not ranked

20 - Kansas State (4-1), up 5

24 - Cincinnati (4-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Baylor (#16), Texas A&M (#17), Oklahoma (#18), Arkansas (#20), Minnesota (#21), Florida State (#23), Pittsburgh (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Baylor (#27), Oklahoma (#40)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Alabama (5-0), up 1

2 - Georgia (5-0), down 1

3 - Ohio State (5-0), no change

4 - Michigan (5-0), no change

5 - Clemson (5-0), no change

6 - USC (5-0), no change

7 - Oklahoma State (4-0), no change

8 - Tennessee (4-0), up 1

9 - Ole Miss (5-0), up 2

10 - Penn State (5-0), up 2

16 - BYU (4-1), up 4

17 - Kansas (5-0), previously not ranked

18 - TCU (4-0), previously not ranked

20 - Kansas State (4-1), up 5

22 - Baylor (3-2), down 8

Dropped from the rankings - Oklahoma (#16), Texas A&M (#17), Florida State (#22), Minnesota (#23), Pittsburgh (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#34), Oklahoma (#37)

