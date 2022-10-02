TCU Football: Horned Frogs Shock Oklahoma with a 55-24 Win

In front of 49,094 fans, TCU dominated No. 18 Oklahoma with a 55-24 victory. It was the second highest attendance in program history, and the Horned Frogs did not disappoint. The atmosphere was electric, and the fans stormed the field to celebrate the victory.

I think even the biggest TCU homers did not see this coming. The Sooners came off a one touchdown loss to Kansas State, but most people felt they would shake off the loss and come to Fort Worth to take care of business. However, from the start TCU seized control of this game and never looked back.

TCU got off to a quick start after a Marvin Mims fumble recovered by Dee Winters. Winters had an incredible game finishing with two sacks and eight tackles. Four plays later, Max Duggan found Savion Williams with a nice back shoulder throw to put the Frogs up 7-0.

The explosive plays were there for TCU. Duggan completed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Taye Barber to put the Frogs up 13-3. On the next possession, Duggan took off for a 67-yard touchdown run. The Sooners took the bait on the fake, and Duggan did the rest.

Duggan continues his incredible senior season with today's play. He finished the game completing 23 of 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 116 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He keeps drives alive with his legs and he seems to be developing a good chemistry with his receivers.

The running game for TCU has been consistent all season long and that didn't stop today. The Sooners run defense has been abysmal this year surrendering 158 rushing yards per game. Kendre Miller finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns including a 69-yard score. Emari Demercado contributed 62 yards and a touchdown. This duo has been lethal for the Frogs thus far.

Another highlight was a touchdown pass to Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard score. Henderson found himself wide open past the secondary and took it to the house. Taye Barber finished with 107 yards receiving. The Frogs have a lot of players who can make the big play with their speed and it showed today.

Team Stats TCU Oklahoma Total Yards 668 355 Passing Yards 307 176 Rushing Yards 361 179 1st downs 29 22

Truthfully, there aren't a lot of good things to say about the Sooners' performance. They got beat at the line of scrimmage and TCU's wide receivers created separation multiple times drawing penalties and scorching them for long plays. The offense found some success running the ball but that's about it. On top of that, they have a long list of injuries now including quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

For Head Coach Sonny Dykes, he couldn't have asked for a better performance. He has brought a spark that this program needed. I know it's early but very few teams have been able to dominate the Sooners in recent history. A couple more wins like this and the Horned Frogs will be a legitimate contender in the Big 12.

The Sooners fall to 3-2 on the season, and they will face the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown next Saturday. The Frogs move to 4-0 for the first time since 2017, and they will travel to Lawrence to take on the 5-0 Kansas Jayhawks.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the All Sooners site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the TCU game.