There is a sense of buzz around the TCU Horned Frogs football program. Coming off of a 55-24 beatdown of the Oklahoma Sooners, The Frogs are now ranked 18th in the Coaches Poll and 17th in the AP Top 25.

Head coach Sonny Dykes was appreciative on Tuesday morning of the large groups of fans and students that stuck around for the entire game this past Saturday.

“It was really great to see that, especially in a game like Saturday’s, that last over four hours, it is not easy to get people to stick around. It meant a lot to our guys and added a sense of more fuel to the fire,” said Dykes.

Senior linebacker Marcel Brooks was thrilled to be out on the field versus Oklahoma, after dealing with a nagging rib injury that extended to his shoulder. Brooks had three total tackles, in the huge win.

Next to the podium was junior wide receiver Savion Williams. The Texas native has come into his own with touchdown receptions in both of his last two games. Williams discussed why he ultimately ended up at TCU.

“I really didn’t know much at all about TCU at the time I was being recruited. Coach Malcom Kelly comes from the same part of Texas I am from and showed he really cared about me coming here. He would catch me in the parking lot, tell me about how his coaching style would help my game, our relationship really made it an easy decision to come here,” said Williams.

Williams also said his bond with wide receiver Quentin Johnston has become very strong and the support they have for each other really motivates each other to do well.

“Talk about four years ago, a lot of these recruits were in middle school, may not have followed college football, so it’s big time to see great facilities and a sold out crowd You get around our team, and it makes it hard for guys to not want to be apart of it,” said Dykes on the recruiting impact of Saturday’s win.

There were a few botched calls that were blatantly missed by the referees on Saturday versus Oklahoma. In the first half of the game there was a pass interference penalty against the Sooners, that was not called. Minutes later, the referees ruled that TCU signaled for a fair catch, when the instant replay revealed that no hand motion was given. Coach Dykes discussed how TCU has reached out to the league, to discuss their grief (in the video below).

TCU takes on Kansas at 11 Saturday, in Lawrence, Kansas.

