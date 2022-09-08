TCU Football: Gillespie, Duggan Excited For First Home Game

TCU's new defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie is excited for the Frogs' first home game versus Tarleton State. TCU quarterback Max Duggan will lead the Horned Frogs as they try to get off to a 2-0 start on Saturday night at the Carter. Both met with the media after Wednesday's practice.

Duggan, the three year starter for the TCU Horned Frogs, is the man in charge for Saturday’s game, given the fact that redshirt sophomore Chandler Morris was injured in the away opener versus Colorado.

The Council Bluffs, IA native, Duggan, seemed thrilled to play in front of the home fans this week, but he also commented on the fact that injuries are the unfortunate side of being an athlete.

When asked about the injury that almost ended his career, Duggan commented,

“It was very eye opening, luckily, I could put my faith into an awesome group of support and coaches, which gave me the opportunity to play again,” Duggan said.

Thankfully, the Morris injury was not as serious, but he will still miss, at bare minimum, a few weeks.

“We have to rally around him and support him, that’s what we can do as a program, you have to lift each other up,” said Duggan on the Morris injury.

Morris went 13-for-20 for 111 yards in game one as Duggan went 2-for-3 for 27 yards, while adding three rushing attempts for 41 yards.

Coach Gillespie was a couple minutes behind, to the podium as he had to finish his post-practice run (was not running the players for bad play).

Gillespie jokingly said, “Sorry I am late, I am starting to get out of shape”.

Gillespie’s father was a coach at Tarleton State University and his son Josh Gillespie play football there as well, in 2015.

“They have a great offensive team, especially at wide receiver. Our motto in practice this week has been, FOCUS ON US," said Gillespie. "We control what we can and the rest will play itself out. As long as we control our side of getting things done, the outcome should be great”.

The Horned Frogs take on Tarleton State at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night in Fort Worth.

