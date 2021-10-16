How to Watch Injured Frogs Take On OU's Rattler or Williams?

    • October 16, 2021
    How to watch TCU at Oklahoma
    How to watch TCU at Oklahoma

    A night game in Norman, Oklahoma against the TCU Horned Frogs could be better than predicted.
    TCU's first road trip was a successful one, against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.  As history shows, Frogs typically play salty in Norman, Oklahoma. However, the injury list is long for TCU.  TCU fans are hoping OU's freshman QB, Caleb Williams, beginner's luck has worn off after that huge come-back over Texas. Just goes to show, you just never know in college football. Especially this post-pandemic year: All bets are off!

    If you weren't able to make the KillerFrogs Bus Ride to Norman, then make sure you have your TV and radio queued for kick-off.

    Game 6 - Saturday, October 16, 2021, 6:30 p.m. - Norman, Oklahoma

    TV: ESPN Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    Radio: Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

    Fan Forum: Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread sponsored by Long Drink,  Jennifer Nix|Williams Trew, and Riff Ram Vintage

