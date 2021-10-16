    • October 16, 2021
    TCU Football vs Oklahoma: Staff Predictions

    Photo: Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    Publish date:

    Can the Horned Frogs make it two in a row? Which quarterback will start for Oklahoma? Are all of the key players for TCU really injured? So many questions.
    Author:

    The Frogs travel to Norman this week for a game against #4 Oklahoma. The Sooners are coming off the incredible come-from-behind win last week over Texas in the Red River Showdown. Will Caleb Williams get his first career start? Is Max Duggan healthy to play? 

    In the last three games, the Horned Frogs have not been able to stop the run. Will Kennedy Brooks shine? Or will the Horned Frogs defense have finally figured out how to stop the run? Will Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, lined up against Marvin Mims, have another outstanding defensive performance?

    TCU has only beaten Oklahoma once in the nine meetings since they joined the league in 2012. However, three of the four games played in Norman have been close games with OU winning by three in 2013, one in 2015, and four in 2019. 

    The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners is Saturday, October 16th at 6:30 p.m. in Norman. Will #4 Oklahoma prevail? Or will TCU have another moment like 2005 when a Top Five Oklahoma team lost to the Horned Frogs?

    Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

    Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 37 - OU 34

    Sean Foushee - TCU 42 - OU 27

    Nick Howard - TCU 38 - OU 28

    Barry Lewis - OU 31 - TCU 30

    Hunter Nix - TCU 38 - OU 37

    W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 35 - OU 31

    Adam Shirley - OU 45 - TCU 38

    Ryann Zeller - OU 34 - TCU 28 

    Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us @Killer_Frogs.

    TCU at Oklahoma in 2019
    TCU Football vs Oklahoma: Staff Predictions

