Iowa State at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs remain in the Top 5 as they stay ranked at No. 4 in the nation according to the latest AP Poll and 11-0 overall. This is the first time they have gone 11-0 since 2010. They are coming off one of the craziest wins in college football history, a literal last-minute win over their rivals, the Baylor Bears.

I'm sure it shocked just about everybody as Max Duggan led the Horned Frogs down the field, and just before time expired, Griffin Kell drained the game-winning. The Frogs won 29-28 to win another comeback win, something they are very used to now! This win kept TCU's College Football Playoffs hope alive and gave them an even better chance of going undefeated on the season.

Baylor and TCU fought until the end, keeping the game very intense. TCU fought through much adversity as they had many sick or injured players. This included key pieces to TCU's offense, such as Derius Davis, who missed the whole game with a hand injury, and Quentin Johnson and Kendre Miller, who did not play the entire game. These losses did not keep Max Duggan from giving up, as he and the offense found a way to fight for the win. Maybe TCU likes in when the FOX Big Noon crew is in town. They are now 2-0 this season when they are on site.

TCU will return home for their last game of the regular season, taking on Iowa State. The Cyclones have had a rough season this year, as they have only won one Big 12 game and only four games overall. They are coming off a lowing scoring loss against an unranked Texas Tech team, where the Cyclones lost 14-7.

After beating Baylor, the odds for TCU going undefeated on the season went up even more as they only lack one regular season game and the Big 12 Championship game. The question is will TCU be able to continue the energy and momentum, and will all their players be healthy and ready to go? I think TCU will be prepared to take care of business one last time at home against Iowa State and move to 12-0. However, the Cyclones have nothing to lose, and they will want to end on a good note by knocking off a Top 5 ranked team.

The Frogs are set to play the Cyclones in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 26, at 3:00 P.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have given TCU the edge in this matchup because they are still undefeated and have shown they can almost beat any team in any atmosphere. They will play an Iowa State team with a decent defense but cannot find that much of an offense. The Horned Frogs are also listed higher because they have one of the best offenses in the nation and have shown that they cannot be put away until the game is over.

The Horned Frogs have shown multiple times this year that they don't care about all the talking or what the odds show; they are only focused on their goals and winning. TCU is just one regular season game and one Big 12 Championship game away from being undefeated and possibly receiving a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 47.5 points.

This game should be very exciting but also nerve-wracking for TCU! Iowa State is one of two teams in TCU's way of receiving a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. As for Iowa State, they really have nothing to lose other than making some Horned Frogs cry. There is no doubt that they are looking to knock off a Top Five team to cap off their season.

TCU will look to get started early, be more consistent, and get the offense going again. They will also look for their defense to step up like they have multiple times. Iowa State will look to continue their good defense and try and get their offense to roll. They will also attempt to slow down this potent Horned Frog offense which has been slower these past few weeks but has also proven that they can turn it on at any point in the game. Sonny Dykes' new culture at TCU continues to flourish, which is why he is being looked at for Coach of the Year. We will have to see if the Carter Boys will keep that culture up and defeat the Iowa State Cyclones.

TCU struggled at Baylor; however, they had a lot of key pieces missing. They also never let off the gas and never gave up. TCU will continue to look fight and win no matter what it takes.

Huge shoutout to Griffin Kell, as he hit the game-winning field goal under a lot of pressure. He did this after missing an extra point earlier in the second half. Kell ran out on the field with about 16 seconds left and kicked a 40-yard field goal with no practice.

The Carter Boys continue to stun the nation and perform at a very high level. They will look to take care of business again at home this weekend. TCU knows its goals and what they want to accomplish. They aren't looking to stop now.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU is 11-0 overall.

TCU is 3-1 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in one of TCU's last five games.

The totals have gone OVER in four of TCU's five last home games.

Iowa State is 4-7 overall.

Iowa State is 2-3 in their last five games against the spread.

Iowa State is 2-2 in their road games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in two of Iowa State's last five games

The pick: TCU -10 Over/Under 47.5 points.

Point spread and over/under per SISportsbook.com

