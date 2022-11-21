Football Poll Watching Week 13: USC Moves To No. 5

The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) remained at the No. 4 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It remains their highest rank since being ranked No. 4 in both Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2017 season.

On Saturday, TCU defeated the Baylor Bears thanks to a walk-off 40-yard field goal by Griffin Kell.

This Saturday, TCU takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at 3 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on Fox.

In addition to TCU, the only other ranked teams from the Big 12 are Kansas State and Texas. Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings this week but is receiving votes in the AP Top 25.

The top four remained unchanged. After Tennessee lost, they dropped out of the No. 5 position, allowing USC to move up. All movement week-over-week took place in the bottom tiers of the polls. The Pac-12 now has six teams in the Top 25.

(All rankings listed above are based on the AP Top 25, not the College Football Playoff committee's rankings).

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (11-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (11-0), no change

3 - Michigan (11-0), no change

4 - TCU (11-0), no change

5 - USC (10-1), up 2

6 - LSU (9-2), no change

7 - Clemson (10-1), up 2

8 - Alabama (9-2), no change

9 - Tennessee (9-2), down 4

10 - Oregon (9-2), up 2

15 - Kansas State (8-3), up 4

21 - Cincinnati (9-2), up 1

24 - Texas (7-4), previously not ranked

25 - UCF (8-3), down 8

Dropped from the rankings: Oklahoma State (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#36)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (11-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (11-0), no change

3 - Michigan (11-0), no change

4 - TCU (11-0), no change

5 - USC (10-1), up 1

6 - LSU (9-2), up 1

7 - Alabama (9-2), up 1

8 - Clemson (10-1), up 1

9 - Oregon (9-2), up 4

10 - Penn State (9-2), up 2

13 - Kansas State (8-3), up 4

21 - Cincinnati (9-2), no change

24 - Texas (7-4), previously not ranked

25 - UTSA (9-2), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: UCF (#18), Oklahoma State (#24), NC State (#25)

