Know Your Foe: North Carolina Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Tar Heels to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Choosing key players to watch for North Carolina is challenging, as Coach Bill Belichick has not released an official depth chart. Still, here are some impact players you can expect to see make a difference.

QB #7 Gio Lopez

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Gio Lopez (7) waits for the snap against the LS
Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Gio Lopez (7) waits for the snap against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The South Alabama transfer is a clear threat, but seeing how his game translates to the Power Five level will be interesting. He is a highly talented dual-threat quarterback who's dangerous both through the air and on the ground. Lopez has quickly embraced his role as North Carolina’s leader. For TCU, containing him will be critical because if he escapes the pocket, he becomes a significant problem. The Frogs must force him to win from the pocket; if they can do that, their chances of success improve significantly.

Gio Lopez's Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

2023

475

4

2

147.7

154

2024

2,559

18

5

150.8

465

RB #21 Davion Gause

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (21) jumps over Charlotte 4
Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (21) jumps over Charlotte 49ers defensive back Al-Ma'hi Ali (0) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At 5'11", 215 pounds, Davion Gause faces the formidable challenge of stepping into the role left by Omarion Hampton, one of last season’s top running backs. While filling those shoes won’t be easy, Gause brings a unique blend of physicality, contact balance, and explosiveness, making him a player to watch this year. His upside is undoubtedly, and he has the tools to emerge as a breakout star in UNC’s offense. For TCU, controlling the run game will be critical because if Gause finds a rhythm, the Frogs could be in trouble.

Davion Gause's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2024

67

326

4

4.9

WR #81 Aziah Johnson

Sep 28, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) attempts to grab the ball
Sep 28, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) attempts to grab the ball from Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Aziah Johnson (11) in the first half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Another transfer who could impact this season is 6'0" wide receiver Aziah Johnson, a Michigan State transfer. He arrives at UNC with the chance to take on a bigger role in the offense. Johnson is a crisp route runner with quick acceleration, and he showed signs of high-level potential during his time in East Lansing. TCU’s defense will need to account for him on crossing routes, quick outs, and screens, where his precise route running and burst can be used to the Tar Heels’ advantage.

Aziah Johnson's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2024

16

276

2

17.3

OL #73 Will O'Steen

Will O’Steen, a 6'4", 290-pound offensive lineman, brings a ton of experience to UNC after four seasons at Jacksonville State in Conference USA. He’s expected to make an immediate impact in Chapel Hill, having allowed just two sacks and seven hurries across nearly 400 pass-blocking snaps last season. O’Steen also proved effective in the run game, consistently opening lanes for the rushing attack. For TCU, disrupting his rhythm at the line of scrimmage will be critical to slowing down North Carolina’s offense.

DB #1 Thaddeus Dixon

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (9) intercepts a pass
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (9) intercepts a pass intended by for Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thaddeus Dixon is another key player to watch, transferring to UNC from Washington. His elite press coverage and ability to mirror receivers in tight spaces make him a constant threat, disrupting the timing of both quick passes and contested targets. He performs best in tight coverage, particularly against routes like crossers and quick outs. To counter him, TCU must mix up their plays, incorporate slower-tempo patterns, and design routes that challenge Dixon’s reaction time. Mentally, Dixon enters Chapel Hill well-prepared for the scheme, having previously worked under Steve Belichick as his defensive coordinator. To succeed, TCU must also test him physically, attacking him from all angles.

Thaddeus Dixon's Career Statistics

Total Tackles

Solo Tackles

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2023

26

20

0

1

2024

43

26

1

1

Even in Coach Belichick’s first season, North Carolina has several players capable of making a significant impact. Fans should watch these key contributors closely, as their performances could shape UNC’s success against TCU and throughout the entire season.

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

