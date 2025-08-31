Know Your Foe: North Carolina Football Players to Watch
Choosing key players to watch for North Carolina is challenging, as Coach Bill Belichick has not released an official depth chart. Still, here are some impact players you can expect to see make a difference.
QB #7 Gio Lopez
The South Alabama transfer is a clear threat, but seeing how his game translates to the Power Five level will be interesting. He is a highly talented dual-threat quarterback who's dangerous both through the air and on the ground. Lopez has quickly embraced his role as North Carolina’s leader. For TCU, containing him will be critical because if he escapes the pocket, he becomes a significant problem. The Frogs must force him to win from the pocket; if they can do that, their chances of success improve significantly.
Gio Lopez's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
2023
475
4
2
147.7
154
2024
2,559
18
5
150.8
465
RB #21 Davion Gause
At 5'11", 215 pounds, Davion Gause faces the formidable challenge of stepping into the role left by Omarion Hampton, one of last season’s top running backs. While filling those shoes won’t be easy, Gause brings a unique blend of physicality, contact balance, and explosiveness, making him a player to watch this year. His upside is undoubtedly, and he has the tools to emerge as a breakout star in UNC’s offense. For TCU, controlling the run game will be critical because if Gause finds a rhythm, the Frogs could be in trouble.
Davion Gause's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2024
67
326
4
4.9
WR #81 Aziah Johnson
Another transfer who could impact this season is 6'0" wide receiver Aziah Johnson, a Michigan State transfer. He arrives at UNC with the chance to take on a bigger role in the offense. Johnson is a crisp route runner with quick acceleration, and he showed signs of high-level potential during his time in East Lansing. TCU’s defense will need to account for him on crossing routes, quick outs, and screens, where his precise route running and burst can be used to the Tar Heels’ advantage.
Aziah Johnson's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2024
16
276
2
17.3
OL #73 Will O'Steen
Will O’Steen, a 6'4", 290-pound offensive lineman, brings a ton of experience to UNC after four seasons at Jacksonville State in Conference USA. He’s expected to make an immediate impact in Chapel Hill, having allowed just two sacks and seven hurries across nearly 400 pass-blocking snaps last season. O’Steen also proved effective in the run game, consistently opening lanes for the rushing attack. For TCU, disrupting his rhythm at the line of scrimmage will be critical to slowing down North Carolina’s offense.
DB #1 Thaddeus Dixon
Thaddeus Dixon is another key player to watch, transferring to UNC from Washington. His elite press coverage and ability to mirror receivers in tight spaces make him a constant threat, disrupting the timing of both quick passes and contested targets. He performs best in tight coverage, particularly against routes like crossers and quick outs. To counter him, TCU must mix up their plays, incorporate slower-tempo patterns, and design routes that challenge Dixon’s reaction time. Mentally, Dixon enters Chapel Hill well-prepared for the scheme, having previously worked under Steve Belichick as his defensive coordinator. To succeed, TCU must also test him physically, attacking him from all angles.
Thaddeus Dixon's Career Statistics
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2023
26
20
0
1
2024
43
26
1
1
Even in Coach Belichick’s first season, North Carolina has several players capable of making a significant impact. Fans should watch these key contributors closely, as their performances could shape UNC’s success against TCU and throughout the entire season.