Oklahoma depth chart Week 7 vs. TCU

    • October 13, 2021
    Opponent depth chart: Week 7 at Oklahoma

    © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Oklahoma releases depth chart for this Week 7 game versus TCU
    Author:

    Oklahoma is coming in looking explosive after coming off that come back win over Texas. OU had to make some changes at the quarterback spot by benching the early season Heisman candidate, Spencer Rattler, and bringing in the electrifying true freshman quarterback, Caleb Williams. He gave them a huge spark last game in the second half, and they look to keep it rolling against the Horned Frogs as they named him QB1 in mid-season. OU also has some notable starters that have been benched because others are out performing. Lets see if all their changes are enough to take on the Horned Frogs.

    Here is the Offense, Defense, and Special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, Ralph Rucker

    RB: Kennedy Brooks, Eric Gray, Todd Hudson, Jaden Knowles

    WR-X: Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Cody Jackson, Trevon West

    WR-Z: Michael Woods II, Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq

    WR-Y: Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, Brian Darby

    LT: Erik Swenson, Anton Harrison, Savion Byrd

    LG: Marquis Hayes, Erik Swenson, Brey Walker

    C: Robert Conge, Andrew Raym, Ian McIver

    RG: Chris Murray, Brey Walker, Ian McIver

    RT: Tyrese Robinson, Wanya Morris, Savion Byrd

    TE: Jeremiah Hall, Brayden Willis, Austin Stogner

    DEFENSE

    DE: Isaiah Thomas, Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs

    NT: Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Kelley, Kori Roberson, Isaiah Coe

    DT: Josh Ellison, Jalen Redmond, LaRon Stokes, Kelvin Gilliam

    MIKE: David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman, Bryan Mead

    WILL: Brian Asamoah, DaShaun White, Jamal Morris, Shane Whitter

    RUSH: Nik Bonitto, Marcus Stripling, Caleb Kelly, Clayton Smith

    CB: D.J. Graham, Jaden Davis, Latrell McCutchin

    S: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Key Lawrence, Jordan Mukes

    S: Pat Fields, Justin Broiles, Bryson Washington

    CB: Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington, Joshua Eaton

    NB: Billy Bowman, Jeremiah Criddell, Damond Harmon

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Gabe Brkic, Zach Schmit

    P: Michael Turk, Reeves Mundschau

    KO: Gabe Brkic, Zach Schmit

    KR: Billy Bowman OR Mario Williams

    PR: Marvin Mims , Drake Stoops

    LS: Kasey Kelleher, Jake Mann

    H: Spencer Jones, Michael Turk

