Oklahoma depth chart Week 7 vs. TCU

Opponent depth chart: Week 7 at Oklahoma
Oklahoma is coming in looking explosive after coming off that come back win over Texas. OU had to make some changes at the quarterback spot by benching the early season Heisman candidate, Spencer Rattler, and bringing in the electrifying true freshman quarterback, Caleb Williams. He gave them a huge spark last game in the second half, and they look to keep it rolling against the Horned Frogs as they named him QB1 in mid-season. OU also has some notable starters that have been benched because others are out performing. Lets see if all their changes are enough to take on the Horned Frogs.
Here is the Offense, Defense, and Special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, Ralph Rucker
RB: Kennedy Brooks, Eric Gray, Todd Hudson, Jaden Knowles
WR-X: Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Cody Jackson, Trevon West
WR-Z: Michael Woods II, Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq
WR-Y: Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, Brian Darby
LT: Erik Swenson, Anton Harrison, Savion Byrd
LG: Marquis Hayes, Erik Swenson, Brey Walker
C: Robert Conge, Andrew Raym, Ian McIver
RG: Chris Murray, Brey Walker, Ian McIver
RT: Tyrese Robinson, Wanya Morris, Savion Byrd
TE: Jeremiah Hall, Brayden Willis, Austin Stogner
DEFENSE
DE: Isaiah Thomas, Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs
NT: Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Kelley, Kori Roberson, Isaiah Coe
DT: Josh Ellison, Jalen Redmond, LaRon Stokes, Kelvin Gilliam
MIKE: David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman, Bryan Mead
WILL: Brian Asamoah, DaShaun White, Jamal Morris, Shane Whitter
RUSH: Nik Bonitto, Marcus Stripling, Caleb Kelly, Clayton Smith
CB: D.J. Graham, Jaden Davis, Latrell McCutchin
S: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Key Lawrence, Jordan Mukes
S: Pat Fields, Justin Broiles, Bryson Washington
CB: Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington, Joshua Eaton
NB: Billy Bowman, Jeremiah Criddell, Damond Harmon
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Gabe Brkic, Zach Schmit
P: Michael Turk, Reeves Mundschau
KO: Gabe Brkic, Zach Schmit
KR: Billy Bowman OR Mario Williams
PR: Marvin Mims , Drake Stoops
LS: Kasey Kelleher, Jake Mann
H: Spencer Jones, Michael Turk