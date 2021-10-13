Oklahoma depth chart Week 7 vs. TCU

Oklahoma is coming in looking explosive after coming off that come back win over Texas. OU had to make some changes at the quarterback spot by benching the early season Heisman candidate, Spencer Rattler, and bringing in the electrifying true freshman quarterback, Caleb Williams. He gave them a huge spark last game in the second half, and they look to keep it rolling against the Horned Frogs as they named him QB1 in mid-season. OU also has some notable starters that have been benched because others are out performing. Lets see if all their changes are enough to take on the Horned Frogs.

Here is the Offense, Defense, and Special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler, Ralph Rucker

RB: Kennedy Brooks, Eric Gray, Todd Hudson, Jaden Knowles

WR-X: Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Cody Jackson, Trevon West

WR-Z: Michael Woods II, Mario Williams, Jalil Farooq

WR-Y: Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, Brian Darby

LT: Erik Swenson, Anton Harrison, Savion Byrd

LG: Marquis Hayes, Erik Swenson, Brey Walker

C: Robert Conge, Andrew Raym, Ian McIver

RG: Chris Murray, Brey Walker, Ian McIver

RT: Tyrese Robinson, Wanya Morris, Savion Byrd

TE: Jeremiah Hall, Brayden Willis, Austin Stogner

DEFENSE

DE: Isaiah Thomas, Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs

NT: Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Kelley, Kori Roberson, Isaiah Coe

DT: Josh Ellison, Jalen Redmond, LaRon Stokes, Kelvin Gilliam

MIKE: David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White, Danny Stutsman, Bryan Mead

WILL: Brian Asamoah, DaShaun White, Jamal Morris, Shane Whitter

RUSH: Nik Bonitto, Marcus Stripling, Caleb Kelly, Clayton Smith

CB: D.J. Graham, Jaden Davis, Latrell McCutchin

S: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Key Lawrence, Jordan Mukes

S: Pat Fields, Justin Broiles, Bryson Washington

CB: Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington, Joshua Eaton

NB: Billy Bowman, Jeremiah Criddell, Damond Harmon

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Gabe Brkic, Zach Schmit

P: Michael Turk, Reeves Mundschau

KO: Gabe Brkic, Zach Schmit

KR: Billy Bowman OR Mario Williams

PR: Marvin Mims , Drake Stoops

LS: Kasey Kelleher, Jake Mann

H: Spencer Jones, Michael Turk