Week 6 Results: Oklahoma Wins the Shootout in Dallas

The Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas should have gone back to its previous name – the Red River Shootout. It was a wild and crazy game. Oklahoma scored the go-ahead touchdown as time expired. Sooners remain undefeated and will host the Horned Frogs next Saturday night.

Here’s how each Big 12 teams fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

TCU (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) at Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2 in Big 12)

TCU wins 52-31

It was the Battle for the Saddle. And the Saddle will stay in Fort Worth. Kendre Miller rushed for 185 yards on 12 carries including a 75-yard touchdown run. Zach Evans rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries, all in the first half. Max Duggan threw 8-10 for 104 yards with one touchdown and ran six times for 43 yards. His Quarterback Rating for the game was 200.4. Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson added to the scoring with a pick six.

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12) vs Texas (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma wins 55-48

This one was the craziest of games. Texas returns the opening kickoff all the way to the house. On Oklahoma’s first possession, the Longhorns get a huge sack on Spence Rattler. Then block the punt deep in Oklahoma territory. Texas was up 14-0 in a blink of an eye. They were up by 38-20 at half. It looked like Oklahoma was on the way to their first loss of the season.

Texas outscored Oklahoma 35-10, in the first half, and switched to true freshman Caleb Williams. The change worked. OU tied the game at 41-41 with 8:36 left, then went ahead 48-41, only to have UT tie it again at 48-48 with 1:35 left. Was this going to be another 4OT game like last year? Nope. As time expired, Kennedy Brooks rushed for 33 yards for the game-clinching touchdown. Oklahoma is undefeated halfway through the season and is the first Big 12 team to become bowl eligible.

Baylor (5-1, 3-1 in Big 12) vs West Virginia (2-4, 0-4 in Big 12

Baylor wins 45-20

The Bears are determined to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the Big 12. Yes, they were at home and played an inconsistent Mountaineers team. Baylor took a 14-7 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. They racked up 525 yards of offense. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw 18-29 for 336 yards.

Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12), Kansas (1-4, 0-2 in Big 12), Kansas State (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12), and Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12)

All four teams had bye weeks

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Texas A&M wins 41-38

The Aggies took the lead early and were hoping they had the win in their sight. Then Alabama being Alabama not only came back and tied the game, they then went ahead. Just when it was thought it was business as usual for the #1 team, A&M came back and tied the game with 3:30 left. Their defense then held Bama to a three and out. Then Bama's offense drove down the field to kick the winning field goal with 0:02 left. Hello, Georgia. You're the new #1.

#2 Georgia vs #18 Auburn

Georgia wins 34-10

Another SEC game featuring two ranked teams. Georgia continues to show their dominance and are headed to a showdown against Alabama in the championship game. However, they must first get past the surging Kentucky Wildcats, who are also undefeated. The two will meet in an SEC East division game next week in Athens.

#3 Iowa vs #4 Penn State

Iowa wins 23-20

In what was billed as the game of the week, this one delivered. Penn State was ahead most of the game. A 44-yard catch for a touchdown put Iowa in the lead with 6:42 remaining.

#17 Ole Miss vs #13 Arkansas

Ole Miss wins 52-51

This was a crazy one in Oxford. Throughout the game, Ole Miss would get up by a touchdown, only to have Arkansas come back and tie the game. Arkansas ties the game 45-45 with 2:15 left. Rebels quarterback throws a 68-yard bomb with 1:22 left to go up 52-45. And just like they had done all game, the Razorbacks came back, scoring the touchdown as time expired. Kick the PAT and go to overtime or go for the 2-point conversion? Arkansas goes for the win. The 2-point try failed. Ole Miss wins.

#24 SMU at Navy

SMU wins 31-24

SMU is now bowl eligible. Could they be the best team TCU faces this year? Possibly. Tanner Mordecai had another outstanding day, throwing 30-40 for 324 yards. Next stop – Heisman House!

Other Top 25 teams suffering a loss in Week 5 include:

#10 BYU lost to Boise State 2