Players to Watch: Oklahoma

Quarterback Caleb Williams

Five-star class of 2021 from Washington, D.C. Freshman

By now I'm sure you have heard that Oklahoma benched Heisman hopeful quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Texas game last week, and true freshman Caleb Williams came in to lead the Sooners to the largest comeback in Red River Rivalry history. TCU head coach Gary Patterson says he is preparing as if Williams is starting this weekend, however, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has refused to name a starter before the game and shutdown practices to the public and media for the rest of the week. Either way, Patterson stated that he expects the OU game plan to remain similar no matter which 5-star QB takes the field Saturday night. That is to say Riley will find and exploit mismatches and both QB's are physical duel threats. With not much tape of Williams at the college level for opposing coaches to breakdown, expect Patterson to key in on containing the quarterback run and blitzing the fresh new quarterback often for the Frogs to have any chance Saturday night.

Running Back Kennedy Brooks

Four-star class of 2017 from Mansfield, TX. Redshirt Junior

Listed at 5'11 215 pounds, Kennedy Brooks is having quite an impressive return to football in 2021 after opting out of 2020 because of Covid. So far in 2021, Brooks has amassed 535 yards and 6 touchdowns in 79 attempts for 6.8 yards per carry, including 25 carries for 217 yards (8.7ypc) and 2 touchdowns against Texas last week. TCU probably wishes he would opt out this week. Of course that is not going to happen and Frog fans can expect him to outproduce his previous two performances against them. Unless TCU miraculously gets some bodies back in the defensive box for the OU game, expect Brooks' rushing numbers to match Bijan Robinson's numbers from a couple of weeks ago in Fort Worth.

Year Rushing attempts Yards Yards per carry Touchdowns 2019 25 149 6.0 0 2018 18 168 9.3 1

Wide Receiver Marvin Mims

Four-star class of 2020 from Frisco, TX. Sophomore

On the year, the 5'11 177lb. Mims has 19 catches for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which came via Caleb Williams against UT last week. Mims was by far Williams favorite target as he finished the Red River Rivalry with 5 catches for 136 yards and those 2 touchdowns, including this acrobatic adjustment on a 52 yard touchdown bomb:

Frog fans will be hoping TCU can contain Mims better than they did last year when the then true freshmen had 4 catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns in Fort Worth.

Outside Linebacker Nik Bonitto

Four-star class of 2018 from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Redshirt Junior

Last year Nik Bonitto had 8.5 sacks from his outside linebacker position. This year through the halfway point he has 4 sacks and 2 fumbles recovered. Bonitto is the biggest star on this at times maligned and perennially underrated Oklahoma defensive unit. Expect him to be the most disruptive force across the line of scrimmage for the Sooners, as he is good for a sack or a fumble forced or recovered.

Honorable Mention

Safety Patrick Fields

Three-star class of 2018 from Tulsa, OK. Senior

Listed at 6'0 204lbs, Fields leads Oklahoma in tackles from the safety position and is able to help stop the run game as well as the pass.