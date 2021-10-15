    • October 15, 2021
    Players to Watch: Oklahoma

    The entire college football world will have their eyes on Caleb Williams this Saturday night.
    Quarterback Caleb Williams 

    Five-star class of 2021 from Washington, D.C. Freshman

    By now I'm sure you have heard that Oklahoma benched Heisman hopeful quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Texas game last week, and true freshman Caleb Williams came in to lead the Sooners to the largest comeback in Red River Rivalry history. TCU head coach Gary Patterson says he is preparing as if Williams is starting this weekend, however, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has refused to name a starter before the game and shutdown practices to the public and media for the rest of the week. Either way, Patterson stated that he expects the OU game plan to remain similar no matter which 5-star QB takes the field Saturday night. That is to say Riley will find and exploit mismatches and both QB's are physical duel threats. With not much tape of Williams at the college level for opposing coaches to breakdown, expect Patterson to key in on  containing the quarterback run and blitzing the fresh new quarterback often for the Frogs to have any chance Saturday night.

    Running Back Kennedy Brooks

    Four-star class of 2017 from Mansfield, TX. Redshirt Junior

    Listed at 5'11 215 pounds, Kennedy Brooks is having quite an impressive return to football in 2021 after opting out of 2020 because of Covid. So far in 2021, Brooks has amassed 535 yards and 6 touchdowns in 79 attempts for 6.8 yards per carry, including 25 carries for  217 yards (8.7ypc) and 2 touchdowns against Texas last week. TCU probably wishes he would opt out this week. Of course that is not going to happen and Frog fans can expect him to outproduce his previous two performances against them. Unless TCU miraculously gets some bodies back in the defensive box for the OU game, expect Brooks' rushing numbers to match Bijan Robinson's numbers from a couple of weeks ago in Fort Worth.

    Kennedy Brooks rushing statistics against TCU

    YearRushing attemptsYardsYards per carryTouchdowns

    2019

    25

    149

    6.0

    0

    2018

    18

    168

    9.3

    1

    Wide Receiver Marvin Mims

    Four-star class of 2020 from Frisco, TX. Sophomore

    On the year, the 5'11 177lb. Mims has 19 catches for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which came via Caleb Williams against UT last week. Mims was by far Williams favorite target as he finished the Red River Rivalry with 5 catches for 136 yards and those 2 touchdowns, including this acrobatic adjustment on a 52 yard touchdown bomb:

    Frog fans will be hoping TCU can contain Mims better than they did last year when the then true freshmen had 4 catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns in Fort Worth.

    Outside Linebacker Nik Bonitto 

    Four-star class of 2018 from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Redshirt Junior 

    Last year Nik Bonitto had 8.5 sacks from his outside linebacker position. This year through the halfway point he has 4 sacks and 2 fumbles recovered. Bonitto is the biggest star on this at times maligned and perennially underrated Oklahoma defensive unit. Expect him to be the most disruptive force across the line of scrimmage for the Sooners, as he is good for a sack or a fumble forced or recovered. 

    Honorable Mention

    Safety Patrick Fields

    Three-star class of 2018 from Tulsa, OK. Senior

    Listed at 6'0 204lbs, Fields leads Oklahoma in tackles from the safety position and is able to help stop the run game as well as the pass.

