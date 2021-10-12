    • October 12, 2021
    Poll Watching: Week 7 - Down Goes 'Bama

    Photo: © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Publish date:

    Georgia and Iowa now sit in the top two spots after Alabama lost to Texas A&M
    Author:

    Thanks to a field goal by Texas A&M as time expired on Saturday night at Kyle Field, college football has a new number one team this week in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. And that spot is now held by the Georgia Bulldogs. Iowa also moves up a spot after beating then ranked #4 Penn State. Soon-to-be Big 12 member Cincinnati is also surging after a dominating win this past weekend. 

    After the comeback of all comebacks at the Red River Showdown, Oklahoma remains the Big 12's highest ranked team, moving up two spots in both polls (#4 in AP Top 25 and #3 in the Coaches Poll). Oklahoma State, who had a bye week last week, remains at #12 in both polls. Texas dropped to #25 in the AP Top 25 and dropped out of the Coaches Poll. 

    Depending on the poll, Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Texas all appear in the "Others Receiving Votes." SMU jumped up one spot in both polls. 

    Here are highlights of both polls:

    AP Top 25

    1 - Georgia, up 1

    2 - Iowa, up 1

    3 - Cincinnati, up 2

    4 - Oklahoma, up 2

    5 - Alabama, down 4

    6 - Ohio State, up 1

    7 - Penn State, down 3

    8 - Michigan, up 1

    9 - Oregon, down 1

    10 - Michigan State, up 1

    12 - Oklahoma State

    23 - SMU, up 1

    25 - Texas, down 4

    Dropped from rankings: Auburn

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Baylor (#28), Kansas State (#31)

    USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    1 - Georgia, up 1

    2 - Iowa, up 1

    3 - Oklahoma, up 2

    4 - Cincinnati, up 2

    5 - Alabama, down 4

    6 - Ohio State, up 1

    7 - Michigan, up 1

    8 - Penn State, down 4

    9 - Michigan State, up 2

    10 - Oregon, down 1

    12 - Oklahoma State

    23 - SMU, up 1

    Dropped from rankings: Auburn, Texas

    Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Baylor (#27), Texas (#28), Iowa State (#33)

    Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) breaks free for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
