Ranked ACC, Pac-12 Showdowns Headline College Football Week 8 Slate

It's almost a weekly occurrence where we sit back and marvel at the quality of college football on our TV screens each and every week. But last weekend was different.

So – how do we follow up the high-level drama that was Week 7? With another packed slate of games that promises to further shape the landscape of college football. Read on to see what games you should be queuing up on your TV(s) this Saturday.

All kick times below are in CT.

Iowa at #2 Ohio State

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FOX

Look– I understand watching Iowa's offense might not be your idea of a fun Saturday activity, but hear me out.

The quality of defenses on display here is going to be of the upmost quality. Iowa walks into the Horseshoe for the first meeting between these two teams since the Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes in 2017.

There will be fireworks here, even if it's only when Ohio State has the ball. If you want to flip to the other stations while Iowa has the ball, well, I wouldn't blame you.

#14 Syracuse at #5 Clemson

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ABC

If you had a 6-0 Syracuse football team on your bingo card, go ahead and cash your tickets. For the rest of us, what a pleasant surprise this team has been. Dino Babers & Co. now take on their toughest test on the road at unbeaten Clemson. The Tigers are a great run defense, which is a strong counter for what Syracuse wants to do on offense.

But Cuse is playing with house money. A team playing with nothing to lose is a dangerous team, and Syracuse brings plenty of nonsense with their games. Buckle up for plenty of weird.

#21 Cincinnati at SMU

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

The winner of this game is likely going to run with Tulane to the AAC Championship game in December. The Bearcats are a quiet 5-1 after dropping their opening game on the road to Arkansas. SMU on the other hand is 3-3 and coming off a tough win over Navy.

Get ready for a pair of tough offenses in only the seventh– and maybe last– meeting of these two teams.

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Saturday, 2:00 p.m., FS1

The two geographical extremes in the Big 12 meet in Lubbock, Texas, for what might be the most underrated game of the weekend. Both teams are scrappy and coming off some extra rest. Texas Tech had their bye last week while West Virginia upset Baylor on Thursday in what shaped out to be a wild game.

This should be a fun shootout in the high plains of Texas. Plus, likely a terrific uniform matchup.

#9 UCLA at #10 Oregon

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FOX

This one's a doozy and College GameDay's choice for their Week 8 destination. Chip Kelly returns to Eugene boasting a top-10 UCLA team who has a pair of ranked wins already this season. Now that the Pac-12 Championship Game is between the two highest-ranked teams regardless of division, this game has massive implications.

Who knows– this could be a preview of the conference title game come December.

Expect some physical football to be played and a ravenous crowd to be fired up at Autzen this Saturday.

#20 Texas at #11 Oklahoma State

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Don't get sucked too far into the UCLA-Oregon title fight. Oklahoma State comes off their first loss of the season at TCU to play another difficult opponent. Quinn Ewers and Texas are on a three-game win streak and have taken two of the last three matchups with the Pokes.

This is the second leg of the two games with massive conference championship implications going on at the same time. Get some popcorn ready.

#24 Mississippi State at #6 Alabama

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

How does Nick Saban's squad respond to their emotional loss at Tennessee last week? Historically, really well. The Tide are favored by almost three touchdowns in this game at home, but don't count out Mike Leach's crew.

Saban was quoted as saying Leach's offensive system is really difficult to defend, but he has a 14-game win streak over Mississippi State dating back to 2008. His only loss came in his first year at Alabama.

Minnesota at #16 Penn State

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Penn State's annual Whiteout game is appointment television. This year, they host Minnesota, who had high aspirations before hitting a two-game losing streak. Penn State is coming off a loss of their own after being manhandled in Ann Arbor by Michigan.

There's a lot to prove between these two teams in a cross-divisional matchup. The last two meetings between these teams were decided by eight points and the home team has taken the last two matchups (2016, 2019).

#17 Kansas State at #8 TCU

Saturday, 7:00 p.m., FS1

For three straight weeks, TCU has proven they're ready for anything. That extends to four straight weeks as the Frogs host a feisty Kansas State team. Cats QB Adrian Martinez is piecing together a nice season, even landing near the top of Heisman boards.

TCU's offense is full-on fireworks every week. Kansas State hangs their hat on a strong defense, particularly against the pass. It's strength vs. strength on FS1 in Week 8.

