TCU Football Week 8 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas State Wildcats

Your TCU Horned Frogs are 6-0 for the first time since 2017. Three back-to-back wins defied odds and expectations en route to a top-10 ranking in the AP Poll. But there's no time to rest as TCU hosts a fiery Kansas State Wildcats team in Week 8.

Kansas State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) at TCU (6-0, 3-0) kicks off Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1.

Kansas State Vs. TCU: Series History

With a majority of their games being played since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, this is a fairly even all-time series, with Kansas State leading 8-7. The Wildcats took advantage of a few down TCU years, winning the last three matchups dating back to 2019. Kansas State won last year's meeting against TCU in Manhattan 31-12 in what became Gary Patterson's last game as the TCU head coach.

The first-ever meeting took place in 1922 in Manhattan, where an overmatched TCU team fell 45-0. TCU finished that season with a 2-5-3 record in the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Along with TCU in the TIAA were powerhouses like– *checks notes*– Daniel Baker, Austin College, and every directional Texas State school you can imagine.

The two schools played two home-and-home series between 1983-86, where TCU took three of four games.

TCU's last win was a 14-13 slugfest in 2018 in Fort Worth.

Kansas State Players To Note

Another week, another QB to highlight. This time around is Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, who's graced the Heisman contender conversation at times this season. Martinez was besieged while in Lincoln due in part to an incompetent coaching staff and more turnovers than Martinez would like to admit.

But since transferring to Kansas State, he's been playing not just good, but great football. Martinez is tied for ninth nationally with nine rushing TDs already, including four against Oklahoma alone. He's accounted for over 1,600 scrimmage yards and has four passing TDs with no interceptions.

The other piece of K-State's one-two backfield punch is electric back Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn was named first team All American after the 2021 season after picking up over 1,800 yards and 22 TDs from scrimmage. Vaughn is averaging over 100 total yards this year, but has only found the end zone three times.

Last season, Vaughn accounted for over 150 yards and two TDs against TCU.

While there's names on offense, the defensive unit has been the strength for K-State this season. They're 20th nationally in points allowed (20.0) and the unit is led by "King" Felix Anudike-Uzomah. King Felix leads the Big 12 with 6.5 sacks this season and leads K-State with eight tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

Linebacker Austin Moore has seven tackles for a loss himself and leads the Wildcat defense with 41 tackles.

Sizing Up The Wildcats

Let's be clear about something: TCU has not faced a defense the caliber of Kansas State yet this season. The Wildcats are 23rd in points per drive allowed, 25th in opposing passer rating allowed, and 36th in sacks per game (2.4).

But that's not to say that TCU won't be able to score on them. They gave up 34 points to Oklahoma and 28 to Texas Tech in conference play.

The Wildcats' sole loss on the year came at home to Tulane which, as the season goes on, doesn't look as bad as it did in the immediate aftermath. Tulane is featured in the latest AP Poll, clocking in at 25th while Kansas State is ranked 17th. According to ESPN's FPI, Kansas State has faced the 68th-toughest schedule nationally so far with the bulk of their Big 12 schedule ahead.

Kansas State's secondary is susceptible to giving up big plays through the air, which is where TCU thrives. While those explosive plays have come few and far between, Quentin Johnston will have opportunities to break long passes downfield.

The Kansas State offense was stifled by Iowa State's defense in their last game, scoring just 10 points in a tough win. The Cyclones are currently 14th in points per drive allowed and just put the brakes on Texas' high-flying offense.

It's clear this season that TCU won't be winning games in low-scoring slugfests, so the Wildcats are going to score points. They're capable of it behind Martinez' rushing ability, but TCU has the more explosive offense to absorb those points.

One thing to note is that the Wildcats are coming off a bye week and have a big rest advantage over TCU.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 5-1 (3-0 in the Big 12)

Coach: Chris Kleimann (4th year, 25-17 record at K-State)

Previous Outcome: W, 10-9 vs. Iowa State

Scoring Offense: 27.6 points per game (66th)

Scoring Defense: 20.0 points allowed per game (20th)

Kansas State 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 South Dakota (FCS) W, 34-0 Sept. 10 Missouri W, 40-12 Sept. 17 Tulane L, 17-10 Sept. 24 at Oklahoma W, 41-34 Oct. 1 Texas Tech W, 37-28 Oct. 8 at Iowa State W, 10-9 Oct. 15 BYE Oct. 22 at TCU Oct. 29 Oklahoma State Nov. 5 Texas Nov. 12 at Baylor Nov. 19 at West Virginia Nov. 26 Kansas

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Amon G. Carters Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Amon G. Carters Stadium (Fort Worth, TX) TV: FOX or FS1

TCU vs. Kansas State Past Results

2021: Kansas State 31, TCU 12 (Manhattan)

Kansas State 31, TCU 12 (Manhattan) 2020: Kansas State 21, TCU 14 (Fort Worth)

Kansas State 21, TCU 14 (Fort Worth) 2019: Kansas State 24, TCU 17 (Manhattan)

Kansas State 24, TCU 17 (Manhattan) 2018: TCU 14, Kansas State 13 (Fort Worth)

TCU 14, Kansas State 13 (Fort Worth) 2017: TCU 26, Kansas State 6 (Manhattan)

TCU 26, Kansas State 6 (Manhattan) 2016: Kansas State 30, TCU 6 (Fort Worth)

Kansas State 30, TCU 6 (Fort Worth) 2015: TCU 52, Kansas State 45 (Manhattan)

TCU 52, Kansas State 45 (Manhattan) 2014: TCU 41, Kansas State 20 (Fort Worth)

TCU 41, Kansas State 20 (Fort Worth) 2013: Kansas State 33, TCU 31 (Manhattan)

Kansas State 33, TCU 31 (Manhattan) 2012: Kansas State 23, TCU 10 (Fort Worth)

