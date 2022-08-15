Road To CFB 2022 Schedule And Lookahead

Road to CFB is the journey to experience a game day at all 131 FBS college football schools. This season, I'll be traveling the Midwest for huge matchups in the Big Ten, MAC, and more for what should be the biggest campaign yet!

Follow along here at KillerFrogs and on social media for the full game day experience.

Will I be at your school in 2022? Check out what's on tap this fall and join me out on the road!

Road to CFB 2022 Schedule & Lookahead

A quick note: my schedule is always fluid. Things change on the fly, but this is the most current schedule I'm planning for.

Sept. 1: West Virginia at Pitt

The Backyard Brawl was one of college football's oldest and fiercest rivalries until it went defunct in 2011. For the first time in 11 seasons, it's back.

This is the first regular season football game to be played in the newly-named Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) in Pittsburgh. ESPN's College GameDay will be there for a special Thursday night edition of the show.

Pitt is a brand new stadium experience for me!

Sept. 2: Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

The 2020 edition of this game was cancelled when Old Dominion called their football season off. Before then, these two last played in Norfolk in 2018, where the Monarchs famously upset the Hokies.

ODU is a football program in disrepair after their offensive coordinator suddenly resigned on August 12. However, Virginia Tech is going through a rebuild themselves.

S.B. Ballard Stadium is one of 27 stadiums I've never visited, making this an all-new experience all the way around.

Sept. 3: NC State at East Carolina

Road to CFB isn't usually about finding the biggest marquee game of the week; otherwise, I'd be in Columbus. Instead, I love finding Power Five programs visiting Group of Five schools and maximizing each game day experience.

Separated by just 80 minutes, this sold-out game fixes to be as good as Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium can get.

ECU is another of the 27 stadiums I've never even visited.

Sept. 10: Washington State at Wisconsin

There's no better way to spend my first game at Wisconsin than with a seasoned vet. I'll be joining another college football journeyman– College Football Tour– in Madison (you can find his game day this past season at TCU here).

Wisconsin is jampacked with tradition, including famous ones like Jump Around and the Fifth Quarter. Also follow along for some of the best tailgating in the Midwest!

The Badgers host upstart Washington State and highly-coveted FCS transfer QB Cameron Ward in one of the season's most interesting matchups.

Sept. 17: Marshall at Bowling Green

Nothing like a return trip to the alma mater. This day marks 100 years of homecoming at Bowling Green State University, where the Falcons host Marshall for the first time since Marshall left the MAC (2010).

Sept. 24: Indiana at Cincinnati

It took about 45 minutes for these tickets to sell out completely. Despite being on a track to join the Big 12, Cincinnati hosting a Big Ten team is a huge draw. Get ready for a great game at historic Nippert Stadium!

The Bearcats are coming off their first College Football Playoff berth and stock in Cincy is at an all-time high. Should this kickoff land at night, there may not be a more raucous environment for Week 4.

Oct. 1: Bye

Oct. 8: Bye

Oct. 13: Baylor at West Virginia

Regional Thursday night games are a blessing for college football journeymen. In this instance, WVU hosts the defending Big 12 champions in Baylor for what should be a terrific night in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have countless traditions, but none more famous than their singing of Country Roads following each game. I got to hear it in Fort Worth last season, but it'll be more memorable with 50,000+.

A win here for West Virginia could be a turning point for the season and this game should be one of the biggest on their home slate.

Oct. 15: Wisconsin at Michigan State

The second Power Five school I ever saw college football at was Michigan State. Back then, I took one photo at the stadium and that was the extent of my documenting. Oh how far it's come.

Given both team's records, this could be a showdown between two 5-1 teams with a shared loss to Ohio State. That means both will likely be ranked.

East Lansing is one of the friendliest towns for college football and this time I'm not the opposing fan.

Oct. 22: Minnesota at Penn State

Despite objections by, well, everyone, Penn State's famous Whiteout game takes place as they host Minnesota (instead of the annual Ohio State slugfest). Nothing in sports compares to the feel and intimidation of the Whiteout, which has produced multiple upset victories.

For a taste of how disruptive the crowd can be in this setting, here's a video of them forcing a timeout on the very first play of the game.

Chills every time.

Oct. 29: Miami OH at Akron

To cool off after several weeks of travel and big games in a row, it's time to keep it local for some Saturday MACtion. Akron's InfoCision Stadium boasts one of the most impressive facilities in the MAC.

Nov. 1: Ball State at Kent State

Last game was just a warmup -- this is true Midweek MACtion. Breakout the hot chocolate, the blankets, and the mayhem for matchups like these.

As a student and recruiter at Bowling Green, you learn to expect the unexpected when the sky goes black for these games. Will the teams combine for 120 points? 20 points? Will there be more turnovers than points?

Who's to say.

Nov. 5: Bye

Nov. 9: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Waldo Stadium is en route to my next big stop, Iowa. The Broncos host defending MAC champion Northern Illinois on a Wednesday for another potentially-goofy game.

Waldo Stadium also is one of the most unique looking in the country, with steep walls that have caused the stadium to turn into a swimming hole with rain.

Nov. 12: Wisconsin at Iowa

By the time my browser was able to load the ticket hub for Iowa, these seats were nearly gone. I snatched up one of the few singles left for sale and booked my accommodations for Iowa City.

A kickoff time hasn't been set yet, but Iowa is calling for a stadium-wide blackout. If this game is a battle for the Big Ten West, it could even be a candidate for College GameDay.

Iowa also has my favorite tradition in the land– the Hawkeye Wave.

Nov. 15: Bowling Green at Toledo

The Battle of i-75 is a fierce rivalry I've experienced a few times in Bowling Green. This time, I'm hitting the road and into enemy territory.

Mid-November MACtion can see kickoffs well below freezing, but that just adds to the genuine experience.

Nov. 19: Boston College at Notre Dame

A trip to Notre Dame is a rite of passage for any college football fan. This is a team that may be looking at 9-1 going into their last home game of the season and vying for a College Football Playoff spot.

They host a fellow Catholic university, Boston College, in the Holy War (not to be confused with the BYU-Utah Holy War). These two haven't hit the field since 2015, capping the 2022 Road to CFB campaign with another revived rivalry.

Nov. 26: Bye

