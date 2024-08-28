Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium
My name is Brett Gibbons, and I'm on the road visiting all 134 Division-IA college football stadiums. I call the journey Road to CFB, and this season, I'm incredibly excited to share my travels with you all here on TCU Horned Frogs On SI (aka KillerFrogs).
This season, you can follow along with Road to CFB's 2024 campaign right here. Check back for weekly game day write ups, stadium reviews, and more first-hand experiences from the nation's top colleges.
This year, I'm adding to my 46 FBS game day experiences, as well as add to my 109 visited FBS stadiums. Check out where I'll be below.
- Southwest flavor, heritage, wind highlight New Mexico game day
What is Road to CFB?
Seven years ago, I set off on a journey to experience a game day at every Division-IA (FBS) stadium in the country. As of the 2024 season, there's 134 schools at the FBS level with two more entering the ranks in the coming season.
So far, I've checked off 46 games and visited 109 stadiums.
From big cities like Seattle, Austin, and Miami to small college towns like Starkville, Laramie, and Bowling Green; my goal is to share what America looks like from the road. Each stop has its own unique tradition and culture.
On this journey, the product on the field is secondary. I focus on the fan experience–the sights, sounds, and smells from a Saturday in the stands. I hope you'll be able to use Road to CFB as a guide and an inspiration to get out and see this country mile by mile.
Where can you find me this season?
- Aug. 24: Montana State 35, New Mexico 31. University Stadium^, Albuquerque, NM
- Aug. 30: FAU at Michigan State. Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
- Sept. 7: OFF
- Sept. 14: UMass at Buffalo. UB Stadium*, Amherst, NY
- Sept. 21: Georgia Tech at Louisville. L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium*, Louisville, KY
- Sept. 28: San Diego State at Central Michigan. Kelly/Shorts Stadium^, Mount Pleasant, MI
- Oct. 5: OFF
- Oct. 12: OFF
- Oct. 18: Oregon at Purdue. Ross–Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
- Oct. 19 Nebraska at Indiana. Memorial Stadium*, Bloomington, IN
- Oct. 26: OFF
- Nov. 2: OFF
- Nov. 8: Rice at Memphis. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium*, Memphis, TN
- Nov. 9: Georgia at Ole Miss. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*, Oxford, MS
- Nov. 16: OFF
- Nov. 23: Illinois at Rutgers. SHI Stadium^, Piscataway, NJ
- Nov. 30: OFF
*New game day experience
^New stadium visit and game day experience
Game completed
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best stadium you’ve been to?
This is the million dollar question and usually the first one asked (that or how many I’ve been to). The honest answer is, I can’t pin down just one. I also can’t rank my “top 3” or “top 5.” I see stadiums in tiers. My top tier in terms of all around game experience would consist of:
Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Penn State.
However, this could change if you asked me just about the stadium & structure. That tier would consist of:
LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Clemson, Texas
The same applies to just atmosphere, just tailgating, etc. A lot goes into game experiences.
What’s your favorite part about game days?
The beautiful thing about college football is that everything is subjective. Things I love about certain places might be the chagrin of another fan. A great example of this is at Mississippi State and their cowbells – ask any Ole Miss (or SEC) fan, and they’ll tell you it drives them up a wall. I, for one, love the cowbells.
I love when a stadium gets really noisy. If I have a headache leaving, chances are, it was a great stadium experience. Fans are also an integral part of the experience. Kindness and openness to conversation goes a long way. I’m not a big fan of hecklers and people who scream at coaches or referees–or anyone on the field, really–from the stands. I also love freedom and accessibility so stringent schedules, complicated stadiums, or strict section ushers might ding a place a couple of points.
Mostly, I love experiencing a new place and being infected with the boundless excitement that a fan shares with their team. Outside of very rare cases, I become a fan of that school for the day.
What’s the worst place you’ve been to?
Almost every single game day experience I’ve had has been completely positive; it’s hard to have a bad time when you’re watching the game you love with tens of thousands of your closest friends. Certain aspects have been subpar (Eastern Michigan isn’t the crème de la crème of the college football stadium world), but almost nothing has straight up ruined a game day for me.
Outside of games, I was extremely disappointed while visiting ULM. The city was run down and dirty and, frankly, didn’t feel very safe. The home stands are a big square that covers very little of the sideline and the away stands are bleachers with gaps; there was a bent and rusty temporary fence surrounding the stadium that was very much intended to be permanent. High schools outdo ULM.
Of all the great matchups in Week X, you chose Team A vs Team B?
One factor that doesn’t weigh heavily in my game selection is this week’s slate of marquee matchups. Usually, those games are incredibly expensive for not great seats and anything outside of a walk-off winner or an OT thriller is a disappointment. If I spend $250 to see Georgia play Alabama and the Crimson Tide walk away with a 41-14 victory (or, hell, even a close 13-10 game), that wouldn’t be a satisfactory experience for the price paid.
I look for value. Sure, if I can score reasonable tickets for a big game, I will. For example, I scored lower-bowl seats to #7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech for under $50 each and it was an incredible experience. But I can have just as awesome an experience at a closer matchup between two evenly-matched Sun Belt schools. It’s all about balancing price with outcome – which is the value I look for.
