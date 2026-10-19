TCU Football Report Card After Defense Dominates Baylor in Revivalry Win

The Horned Frogs needed a win, and they answered on the road, defeating Big 12 rival Baylor 17-6 at McLane Stadium.

TCU’s defense came to play, keeping the Bears out of the end zone and giving the Frogs the performance they needed to end a two-game losing streak. TCU improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play, taking an important first step toward recovering from a rocky start.

As our immediate takeaways from TCU’s win over Baylor explored, this was a needed response from a team searching for momentum.

I’ve said it time and time again: This team has talent. The Frogs just have to put it together consistently. If the defense continues playing at this level and the offense builds on Saturday’s improvement, TCU can make life difficult for the teams remaining on its schedule.

I liked what I saw this past weekend. If the Frogs keep improving, they can be a dangerous team down the stretch. I’m not calling them a Big 12 contender, but I can see them upsetting Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.

You heard it here first: I’m picking the Horned Frogs to take a win from the Red Raiders in Lubbock on Thanksgiving.

For now, let’s give credit where credit is due and hand out the report cards.

TCU Offense Grades Against Baylor

Quarterback: B

Jaden Craig looked more controlled against Baylor and seemed more comfortable leading the offense.

He had his moments, including an interception on a throw he forced, but overall, he played well. Craig finished 21 of 36 for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He missed some throws that could have helped extend the lead, but I liked much of what I saw from the senior quarterback. The downfield connections were there, and the passing game gave TCU enough production to win.

As we discussed before the game, helping Craig get more from his offensive playmakers remains essential to this team’s improvement.

Running Backs: D

The Horned Frogs struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack. Losing Jeremy Payne early did not help, but this group still needs more dependable production.

I do want to shout out Landon Walker for stepping in. He gained 36 yards on six carries, averaging six yards per attempt. I honestly wish we had seen more of him.

TCU finished with only 33 net rushing yards, although that number includes yards lost on sacks and kneel-downs. The running backs were more productive than the team total suggests, but the Frogs still did not establish the ground game they needed.

Regardless of Payne’s availability against West Virginia, I want to see TCU give Walker and Jon Denman opportunities to find a rhythm and help set the tone.

Wide Receivers: A

This was the production I had been looking for from this group.

TCU WR Jordan Dwyer looks to start the season as the Frogs WR1. | (TCU360/Nghia Tran)

Jordan Dwyer had a huge game, catching six passes for 150 yards. His ability to create explosive plays gave the offense a much-needed lift.

Ed Small was right there with him, finishing with seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. These two gave Craig dependable options and showed how effective this passing game can be when its receivers are involved.

The offense still struggled to finish some scoring opportunities, which keeps me from going to an A+. Still, this was a strong response after the receiver production we discussed in the TCU report card following the BYU loss .

Tight Ends: C

The tight ends had a quieter receiving night, but they still contributed an important touchdown.

Kari Ashley caught four passes for 18 yards, while Ka’Morreun Pimpton’s lone reception was an 8-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

Pimpton’s score mattered, and Ashley helped move the ball during TCU’s field-goal drive. However, this group did not provide the consistent receiving production we have seen it deliver in other games.

They did not play badly. It was simply a less productive night overall.

Offensive Line: C-

The passing game produced some big plays, but Craig was sacked four times, and the rushing attack struggled to gain traction.

The offensive line needs to keep improving. Craig can make plays when he has time to work through his reads, and the running backs need more consistent opportunities to get beyond the line of scrimmage.

There were enough successful plays to show what this offense can do. The next step is making those plays more routine.

Overall Offense Grade: B

TCU offensive line, TCU - Baylor, 2026 in Waco | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

The Frogs looked better throwing the ball, but something still seems to be missing.

TCU created opportunities without consistently turning them into points. Seventeen points were enough because of the defense, but the offense had chances to give the Frogs more breathing room.

The explosive passes were encouraging. The lack of a dependable running game and the missed opportunities remain concerns.

TCU Defense Grades Against Baylor

Defensive Line: A+

Man, oh man, was this group red-hot.

TCU’s defensive front made Baylor uncomfortable throughout the night, disrupting the running game and putting pressure on quarterback DJ Lagway.

The Frogs finished with four sacks, including three from Koron Hayward. He was relentless and delivered the kind of performance that can change a game.

Hayward deserves the spotlight, but the entire front helped make this work. If TCU wants to keep building momentum, this group’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses will remain a major part of the formula.

Our closer look at TCU’s defense against Baylor explains how the Frogs kept the Bears out of the end zone despite defending 87 offensive plays.

Linebackers: A

The linebackers helped slow the Bears and keep them out of the end zone throughout the game.

They played with intensity, and it showed in their pursuit and ability to help finish plays.

Hudson Hooper continues to stand out. He recorded two pass breakups and a tackle for loss, contributing against both the run and the pass.

This corps will be extremely important as TCU works through the rest of its Big 12 schedule.

Secondary: A

This group was flying around.

Lagway completed only 22 of his 53 passes for 256 yards, and Baylor never turned its passing opportunities into a touchdown.

Jamel Johnson added an interception, giving the Frogs another important defensive play.

The secondary worked well with the pass rush, making Baylor earn its completions and helping prevent the Bears from finishing drives. It was an impressive performance against an offense with plenty of playmakers.

Overall Defense Grade: A+

TCU DC, Andy Avolos after defeating Baylor 17-6 in Waco | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

Andy Avalos and his crew should feel good about this one.

Every position group contributed, and TCU kept Baylor out of the end zone for the entire game.

We already knew the defense was giving the Horned Frogs a chance to win. Against Baylor, it delivered another strong performance and finished the job.

The offense still has work to do, but this defense continues to give TCU something to build around.

TCU Special Teams Grades Against Baylor

Kicking: A

Nate McCashland did his job.

He made his field-goal attempt and both extra points, giving the Frogs all five points available from those kicks.

There was nothing flashy about the performance. It was simply dependable, which is exactly what TCU needed.

Punting: A+

John Hoyet Chance continues to be a major bright spot.

TCU punted eight times, which is more than an offense would like, but Chance helped the Frogs manage field position. He averaged 40.4 yards per punt, had a long of 58 and placed five punts inside Baylor’s 20-yard line.

That placement is what stands out most to me. He repeatedly made Baylor start deep in its own territory and helped support a defense that was already playing well.

Returners: No Grade

TCU did not record a kickoff or punt return, leaving this group without enough opportunities for a meaningful grade.

Overall Special Teams Grade: A

The special teams unit handled its responsibilities and helped the Frogs leave Waco with a victory.

McCashland converted his kicks, and Chance’s placement repeatedly helped the defense. In a game where points were difficult to come by, those contributions mattered.

TCU’s Overall Grade Against Baylor: A-

I loved the response from the Frogs.

Ed Small celebrates touchdown with No. 50 Witten Van Hoy during the 2026 TCU - Baylor Revivalry game in Waco | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

They showed they were still fighting, went into their rival’s stadium and earned a needed win. The offense had its moments, and the defense delivered when TCU needed stops.

This does not erase the problems from the first five games. It does give the Frogs a performance they can build on.

The passing game showed improvement, the defense remained dependable, and special teams helped control field position. If TCU can add a more consistent rushing attack and finish more scoring opportunities, this team can become much more dangerous.

The Frogs now return home to face West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

I believe the defense is up for the challenge. The question is whether the offense can build on its improvement against Baylor and give TCU another complete enough performance to win.

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