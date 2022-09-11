WATCH! Highlights From TCU's Win Over Tarleton

The long anticipated home debut of the Sonny Dykes era kicked off with an outstanding result on Saturday night as the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs defeated the Tarleton State Texans, 59-17.

TCU jumped off to an early measure of success, with a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. In his 30th career start for TCU, quarterback Max Duggan set a career high, going 23-for-29 through the air with 390 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

“He was like superman tonight! I don’t think even Max knows his full potential yet, but that guy is special,” said wide receiver Jordan Hudson.

Hudson, a freshman from Garland, Texas, led the receivers' room with a touchdown and 76 yards receiving on five catches.

When asked what the first touchdown grab of his career felt like, Hudson said, “It was a great feeling, coach called thunder, and next thing you knew, I was in the end zone”.

Head coach Sonny Dykes didn’t seem thrilled about the idea of having a bye week after just two weeks of play.

“You know sometimes, when you’re rolling with momentum, it is just better to go out and continue playing. With the way we are right now, I would much rather have our bye week come later in the middle of the season. However, we don’t control that, we only control what we can. So we will use the time to get everyone right mentally and physically and prepare for SMU,” said Dykes.

The defense for TCU stepped up as they forced two interceptions on the night. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer cornerback Josh Newton, had his first interception as a Horned Frog.

Although it was a great night for the TCU defense, Newton was not satisfied.

“We can improve on stopping the vertical, we need to have a never settle mindset. I always want to do better and motivate my teammates to do better, even when things are good,” said Newton.

No one on the TCU side would say that they are thinking about what test comes next. However, everyone knows. TCU will have a bye week and then take on SMU on the road, Saturday, September 4th. This will be the first time that Dykes travels back to SMU as the Frogs look to enter the matchup well rested.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.