TCU Football: Keys to the Game vs. Tarleton State

The Sonny Dykes era kicked off with a bang when the Horned Frogs won their season opener against the Colorado Buffaloes in convincing fashion last Friday night.

To the surprise of many, Chandler Morris got the start to open the season opener against the Buffaloes where he went 13 for 20 for 111 passing yards. The game got off too a slow start with the Frogs managing only a single touchdown in the first half thanks to their special teams. Derius Davis, who was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, opened the scoring for TCU with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

In a game of two halves, the Horned Frogs scored 31 points in the second half dominating the Buffaloes with their ground game. Both Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado scored touchdowns while Davis added another to his tally. TCU also had the ability to field all three quarterbacks, which saw a great drive capped off by Max Duggan and a rushing touchdown by redshirt freshman Sam Jackson. Despite the fantastic win and start to the season for the Frogs, an injury to Morris overshadowed the performance ever so slightly. The extent of his injury remains in question, but he is expected to miss TCU’s home opener against Tarleton State.

As Coach Dykes prepares for Tarleton State on Saturday, these keys to the game will be essential for the Horned Frogs as they look to start 2-0 on the season.

Establish the passing game

With Duggan expected to start on Saturday, it is going to be crucial that TCU find rhythm in their passing game against Tarleton. Against Colorado the Frogs’ aerial threat only amounted to 138 passing yards. As the Frogs continue to prepare and ready their receivers for the exciting conference games ahead, they need to capitalize on as many in-game reps as possible to ensure they are adequately prepared for Big 12 matchups.

The Frogs will need to involve their star receiver Quentin Johnston in the offense as he only had three receptions for 22 yards last game with limited targets. Meanwhile, wide-receiver Savion Williams led the receiving core with 31 receiving yards on three receptions.

Pressure the Tarleton Offense

As in Colorado, the Horned Frogs must continue to bring the pressure to Tarleton State on Friday. They were tremendous in putting pressure on Colorado’s offensive line, shutting down the run game and limiting the aerial threat posed by Brendan Lewis, who passed 13 times for 78 yards. J.T. Shrout, who came in for Lewis in the second half, found more success against the Horned Frog defense going 13 for 23, totalling 157 yards and a touchdown.

By asserting themselves on the opponent’s offensive line gives the quarterback less time in the pocket, resulting in hurried decisions. Without this type of pressure, it allows for the opponent’s plays to develop and for the quarterback to assess each of his options down field while remaining comfortable in the pocket.

Pressuring the line and rushing the quarterback will be crucial for the Horned Frogs this weekend as they face Tarleton State quarterback Beau Allen, who completed 23 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Protect Max Duggan

With Morris facing a stint on the sidelines sustaining a knee on Friday, the fate of the team for the foreseeable future is in the hands of Duggan. Therefore, it is crucial that the Horned Frogs protect their quarterback.

The worst result would be to lose both Morris and Duggan to injury early in the season, but if the TCU offensive line can allow Duggan time and space in the pocket, it will give the team the best chance at succeeding. It will also allow Duggan to properly assess his progressions and reads downfield instead of feeling the need to prematurely run with the ball due to the pocket breaking down. When given time, Duggan has proven to be lethal in both the air and ground game–he can sling it if a receiver is down field and he can exploit holes with his speed, vision and rushing ability.

By delivering on these three key points to the game, the Horned Frogs are certainly assured of a second consecutive successful game in the 2022 season.

