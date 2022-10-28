TCU Football: Keys to the Game at West Virginia

TCU Football moved to 7-0 on the season with a tremendous comeback victory against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Setting a new student-attendance record, Amon G. Carter was packed and at its loudest at the university’s homecoming game.

The Horned Frogs were forced to make another comeback as they scored 28-unanswered points and shut out the Wildcats in the second half. It was a great performance by Max Duggan as he threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while Kendre Miller continued to feast and accumulated 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In order for the Frogs to remain perfect, they must execute on these keys to the game against West Virginia.

Establish the running game:

It is pertinent that the Frogs continue to give Miller the ball as no team has come remotely close to stopping the ground game. Miller, who rushed for over 100 yards in his fourth game this season, has been aggressive and violent with each of his rushes this season, which is something that has a positive effect on the players and the fans. Not only has he reached the century mark four times, but Miller has reached the end zone ten times this season as well.

Alongside Miller is senior running back Emari Demercado, who has played a tremendous role as the secondary back. Despite his more reserved role in the offense, he has continued to capitalize on his opportunities as another attacking threat in an already potent offense.

Spread the ball offensively:

While the rushing game is crucial to the success of TCU on Saturday, the Frogs must execute and be efficient in the passing game. It was a slow start for Duggan against Kansas State until he found his tight end Jared Wiley. The senior from Temple, Texas has found the end zone in back-to-back games this season and has played a massive role in the last two games.

Against Oklahoma State, Wiley had two crucial receptions that led to his game-tying touchdown. He backed his performance with another fabulous display where he had five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats.

With no opponent expecting the Frogs to use Wiley as he has been, this makes it key that Duggan spreads the ball and uses all of his receivers. West Virginia will most likely use their more experienced players to limit Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, which lends the possibility of leaving Wiley and Geor'quarius Spivey open downfield.

Lock down on defense:

The Horned Frog defense will also play a key role in Saturday’s contest against the Mountaineers who are averaging 436.6 yards of offense per game. For the Frogs, they will have to tighten up in the secondary as Kansas State exploited the defense’s holes throughout the first half.

Fortunately the Frogs’ defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half and got two interceptions, but despite this performance, they put themselves and the offense under immense pressure to make another second half comeback. The Frogs will have to put together another top-tier display and put pressure on the Mountaineer offensive line and rush quarterback JT Daniels into making hurried decisions.

With four consecutive victories over nationally ranked opponents, Head Coach Sonny Dykes and No. 7 TCU will certainly need to maintain their intensity as they look to go 8-0 when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Saturday.

