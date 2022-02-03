WATCH! TCU Football: Sonny Dyke's National Signing Day Press Conference

After signing four student-athletes, Dykes met with the media to discuss TCU football.

Sonny Dykes, the new head football coach at TCU, met with members of the media on National Signing Day, February 2, 2022. TCU signed four players on National Signing Day. At the time of the press conference, three had signed but the fourth, Conner Lingren, signed later that day.

"I'm very excited about the group we signed today," said Coach Dykes.

The four to sign were:

DJ Allen, WR, 4-star, Gladewater, Texas

Ronald Lewis, CB, 3-star, New Orleans, Louisiana

Connor Lindgren, DL, 3-star, College Station, Texas

Lwal Uguak, DL, Edmonton, Alberta; transferred from UConn

For a complete rundown on these four players, see our article on TCU's National Signing Day here.

Dykes discussed Allen, Lewis, and Uguak and what they will bring to the team. Allen and Lewis are expected to participate this fall in TCU's track and field. Allen is a long jumper and Lewis runs hurdles. Both have great times, according to Dykes. Uguak comes to TCU after playing 34 games at UConn. Dykes says that he is very bright and can play a variety of positions. He has one year of eligibility left.

"Recruiting is about relationships," said Coach Dykes when talking about the quick turnaround he and his staff had after becoming the head coach at TCU and hiring the staff he did. "When you hire good guys with a good reputation, high school coaches will listen to them."

"It's really easy to turn on the film," said Dykes. "The hard part is figuring out everything else. What kind of student will they be? What kind of teammate? What's their work ethic? Are they tapped out?"

Dykes also credited assisted coaches Malcolm Kelly, Paul Gonzales, and Doug Meacham, all coaches under Gary Patterson who stayed with TCU under Dykes, for helping shed some light on how things go at TCU and for helping with the recruiting process.

"We want to build a good culture," said Dykes. "If you build a good culture, players won't want to leave."

