National Signing Day 2022: TCU Football Recap

National Signing Day is here. With most of the biggest recruits having already signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI, not to be confused with Name, Image, Likeness -- NIL), National Signing Day doesn't hold the same weight that it used to.

But recruiting classes need to be finalized and plenty of talent still exists. Below, we'll break down TCU's 2022 recruiting class.

The New Signees

WR DJ Allen (Gladewater, TX)

Allen officially announced his commitment to TCU on Feb. 1, 2022– less than 24 hours before National Signing Day. He's a talented four star receiver out of Gladewater, Texas, with plenty of athleticism. Though not a big-bodied receiver, expect Allen to play scat back and slot receiver with a variety of roles for the Frogs.

Allen had offers from Arkansas, Florida, and USC, but chose TCU. He's the 40th ranked recruit in the state of Texas and the 39th overall wide receiver.

SAF Namdi Obiazor (Eden Prairie, MN)

Obiazor is a three-star recruit from Iowa Western Community College. He's the seventh-ranked JUCO safety prospect in this cycle and the second-best JUCO prospect from Minnesota (his home state). TCU was his biggest offer, with Obiazor receiving other offers from Ohio, Florida International, and Akron along with other FCS offers.

Obiazor's biggest advantage is his size. At 6' 3", 205 pounds, he's a big safety. With that size, expect him to float in as a box safety as well as playing over the top.

CB Ronald Lewis III (New Orleans, LA)

In a surprise move, TCU landed three-star corner Ronald Lewis III out of New Orleans. Lewis is a top-100 cornerback prospect nationally and was originally committed to Texas. He decommitted the day before National Signing Day and signed his NLI with TCU.

Lewis had offers from Colorado, Boston College, Oregon State, Jackson State, and– of course– Texas. He's a star track athlete, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles at the 4A Louisiana level as a junior. Lewis was the Frogs' first signee of the day.

Early Signing Day Signees

For the complete rundown of TCU's Early Signing Period, you can find the writeup here. However, if you need refreshing, here are the players who signed their NLI back in December:

WR Jordan Hudson (Garland)

(Garland) SAF Chace Briddle (Garland)

(Garland) EDGE Michael Ibukun-Okeyode (Rowlett)

(Rowlett) RB Major Everhart (Tascosa Amarillo)

(Tascosa Amarillo) DL Damonic Williams (Mission Hills, CA)

(Mission Hills, CA) SAF Kyron Chambers (South Oak Cliff Dallas)

(South Oak Cliff Dallas) QB Josh Hoover (Rockwall-Heath)

(Rockwall-Heath) DL Paul Oyewale (Langham Creek Houston)

(Langham Creek Houston) OT Quinton Harris (Arlington Seguin)

Hudson and Briddle are four-star recruits and teammates from Garland. They were originally committed to SMU but flipped their commitment when Sonny Dykes was hired. Hoover was committed to Indiana, but decided to stay closer to home.

TCU Recruiting Rankings

Big 12: 52

National: 8

2021 Big 12: 53

2021 National: 6

