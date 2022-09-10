TCU Football: How To Watch Tarleton State Game

After an impressive victory last week against Colorado, the Horned Frogs will hope to continue their winning streak at home against Tarleton State. In last Friday's game, we saw that TCU can boast a consistently strong defense; in the second half, the offense showed what they can do, and though there was a face mask early in the game, special teams proved solid. As of now, our weekly Power Rankings have the Frogs ranked Number 4 in the Big 12.

After last year's disappointing season, which saw the loss of head coach Gary Patterson, and a slipshod general performance through which the Frogs nevertheless managed an upset against Baylor, Horned Frogs everywhere are hoping that 2022 will prove a triumphant return to form in Fort Worth. Tomorrow's game against Tarleton State will give us a good idea of what to expect once conference play begins after the bye week--which happens for some reason fifteen days into the season.

For what it matters, the author of this piece predicts TCU to win over the Texans 63-0. His employer offered him five dollars on the bet that it wouldn't be a blow out. He did not take it.

If you're not attending the game at the Carter (which you should), here's how you can see the mauve mavericks in their hometown glory.

Kickoff - 7:00 p.m. Central Time

TV - ESPN+

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

