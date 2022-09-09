Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Big 12 conference play begins this week for two teams as Kansas travels to West Virginia. In the Week 1 games, the Big 12 went 9-1, the only loss being West Virginia’s loss in the Backyard Brawl to then No. 17 Pittsburgh.

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 26 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's how our panel of fans ranks the teams in the Big 12:

Power Rankings

10. Kansas, 1-0, 0-0

Beat Tennessee Tech 56-10

Congrats, Jayhawks. You put up 56 on an FCS team. Did you storm the field like you did last year? What direction are you going this year? Will we see more of the team that beat Texas or be sitting at the bottom, counting the days until basketball season begins?

9. Texas Tech, 1-0, 0-0

Beat Murray State 63-10

It was the beginning of the Joey McGuire era in Lubbock, and they did get an easy win over Murray State. The Red Raiders get No. 25 Houston at home this week. If they win, they should start to move up in these rankings. A loss this week might keep them parked here for a while.

8. West Virginia, 0-1, 0-0

Lost to # 17 Pittsburgh 38-31

It was a wild game in the return of the Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers had the lead with just over three minutes to play. The win could have been theirs, but Pittsburgh pulled off the comeback. WVU does seem to have a quarterback in JT Daniels. They need to beat Kansas to kick off league play if they want to think about moving up.

7. Iowa State, 1-0, 01

Beat SE Missouri State 42-10

In recent years, the Cyclones have struggled in their season opener. A big win over an FCS team gave the fans in Ames a little breathing room. And this week, they get the intrastate rivalry CyHawk game. However, Iowa had one of the worst offensive performances last week, so we don’t know what to expect.

6. Kansas State, 1-0, 0-0

Beat South Dakota 34-0

Watch the Wildcats this season. They could be a dark horse and start to move up in these weekly ratings. Or they could again be the middle-of-the-road team and remain right here in the middle.

5. Texas, 1-0, 0-0

Beat Louisiana-Monroe

The jury is still out on Texas. Will they be the same team that went 5-7 last year? Or will Quinn Ewers and Gary Patterson change the dynamic in Austin? They get Bama this weekend. Beat the top country in the nation, and sure, watch them vault to the top next week.

4. TCU, 1-0, 0-0

Beat Colorado 38-13

The Horned Frogs were the only team in the league to get a Week 1 win over another Power Five school. For this reason alone, they made it to the fourth spot. This week, they get Tarleton State. They better get a massive win if they want to stay here, or else they could start to drop.

3. #12 Oklahoma State, 1-0, 0-0

Beat Central Michigan 58-44

Sure, they got the win, but they gave up 22 points in the 4th quarter last week. And sure, they made it to the Big 12 Championship last year and came one yard from a CFP appearance. But can the Pokes keep up with last year’s momentum? Stay tuned for that.

2. #9 Oklahoma, 1-0, 0-0

Beat UTEP 45-13

The Brent Venables/Dillon Gabriel era has begun. The Sooners had no problem with UTEP. And this week, they should have a huge win over Kent State. Bring on October, and let’s see if they stay in the top positions or not.

1. #10 Baylor, 1-0, 0-0

Beat Albany 69-10

They are the defending Big 12 champions and are projected to get there again. So, until proven otherwise, the top spot is theirs! They seem to have found their quarterback in Blake Shapen. Let’s see how the season goes.

