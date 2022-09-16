WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Big 12 Games to Watch During TCU Football Bye Week

TCU will "face" an early BYE Week, and the rest of the Big 12 will continue their seasons with non-conference matchups. Several Big 12 games are worth watching and Tori Couch previews them.

Can Oklahoma fend off a motivated Nebraska team? Is Kansas as good as the 2-0 record indicates? And what will Texas do for an encore after nearly upending Alabama? These games highlight Week 3 of the 2022 Big 12 season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.