WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Big 12 Games to Watch During TCU Football Bye Week

Several Big 12 games have intriguing storylines this weekend while TCU has the week off.
TCU will "face" an early BYE Week, and the rest of the Big 12 will continue their seasons with non-conference matchups. Several Big 12 games are worth watching and Tori Couch previews them. 

Can Oklahoma fend off a motivated Nebraska team? Is Kansas as good as the 2-0 record indicates? And what will Texas do for an encore after nearly upending Alabama? These games highlight Week 3 of the 2022 Big 12 season. 

