Dear Opponent:  BYE Week

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE.

To whom it may concern,

Welcome to the Big 12, assuming you are indeed a member of our conference. You will fit in well here. We have BU (unfortunately), soon we will have BYU (more fortunately), and now you, BYE. I would argue that you're aptly named, BYE, as though I've no idea who you are or where you come from, we will beat you wherever and whenever we play (which I am having the damnedest time trying to figure out).

When I was commissioned to write this missive, the Barry Lewis told me this was a BYE week, which I found interesting and no doubt speaks well of your football program. To my recollection, he never mentioned a Texas Tech week or a Baylor week or a Texas week. But you have managed to have your own week, which would suggest you are a formidable competitor.

I decided to do my due diligence by researching your school, as I did with Colorado and Tarleton--schools with which I had been equally unfamiliar. Unfortunately, a strenuous Google search for any school named BYE has proved useless. I can find no geographic location of your school, nor a mascot, a win/loss record, nothing. Nada. Nor can I discern what BYE stands for. I'm assuming you may be a school in Boise, as I'm aware the Horned Frogs had a healthy little rivalry with Boise State (like Tarleton, not a state) some years past.

So assuming the B stands for Boise, what the Y? Yale. Yale is a school. Are you perhaps the closest thing Idaho can fashion into an Ivy League institution of higher learning? But that leaves the E. Enterprise? Are you an Ivy League business school in Idaho? Do they have such a thing there?

Anyway, BYE, it will be a pleasure to meet you this weekend. I'm not sure who you are or where you're from, but I'm confident we will beat you.

Best,

SI

P.S, in the event you need a mascot, I recommend you call yourselves the Ghosts.

