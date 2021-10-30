TCU Football: Week 9 - Uniform Reveal

The Frogs go on the road this week to play the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple. They will be wearing their road whites uniform combo while marching into Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, so the uniforms will be white from their helmets all the way down to their shoes. Hopefully the road white uniforms will help the Frogs bring home win as they did the last time they wore them on the road in Lubbock. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

