    • October 30, 2021
    TCU Football: Week 9 - Uniform Reveal
    TCU will go all white with the uniforms when they travel to the Little Apple this week.
    TCU Football

    The Frogs go on the road this week to play the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple. They will be wearing their road whites uniform combo while marching into Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, so the uniforms will be white from their helmets all the way down to their shoes. Hopefully the road white uniforms will help the Frogs bring home win as they did the last time they wore them on the road in Lubbock. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on  Saturday, October 30.

