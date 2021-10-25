First Look: TCU Football at Kansas State

Coming off a loss to West Virginia in Week 8, the TCU Horned Frogs travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State. Offensive play calling, turnovers, and execution on the line of scrimmage were the stories taken away from the latest loss. TCU allowed 7.0 yards per play and turned the football over three times.

TCU looks to turn the narrative in Week 9 and climb back to 0.500 on the season against the Kansas State Wildcats. The game will be held at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on October 30 at 2:30 p.m. The Horned Frogs return to ESPNU (or streamed on FuboTV.com) for the second straight week.

This season, TCU is 1-1 in road games with their one loss coming in Norman to No. 4 Oklahoma. Since joining the Big 12, TCU is 4-5 against Kansas State, including 2-2 in Manhattan. The Frogs have dropped the last two against the Wildcats, but both games were decided by a score. The all-time series is tied 7-7.

Defense has propelled Kansas State this season, though they have allowed 30+ points in three of their last four outings (all three of which resulted in losses). Since returning from injury, quarterback Skylar Thompson has thrown six touchdowns while completing 72.3% of his passes. Running back Deuce Vaughn has carried the load for K-State, accumulating nearly 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

TCU has been gashed against the run this year, allowing 5.9 yards per carry (122nd in the nation), largely behind struggles on the defensive line. West Virginia was able to open up massive holes up front, leading to 5.6 yards per carry. The offensive line will also need to turn things around against a Kansas State defense that’s allowing 3.7 yards per carry (36th) and is generating sacks on 6.8% of dropbacks (62nd).

Max Duggan will also look to limit turnovers. His two interruptions were thrown on the first three second-half drives for TCU in Week 8, leading to 10 Mountaineer points. Ultimately, those turnovers proved costly and blew the game open for West Virginia. Kansas State is 112th in turnovers forced this season at just 0.8 per game.

(Team Stats Per Game:

Team Stats Per Game TCU Kansas State Points Per Game 32.5 (30th) 26.3 (69th) Points Allowed Per Game 36.3 (115th) 24.8 (53rd) Total Yards 453.7 (19th) 356.8 (91st) Yards Passing 231.0 (65th) 215.5 (78th) Yards Rushing 222.7 (15th) 141.3 (78th) Yards Allowed 503.7 (124th) 362.2 (44th) Pass Yards Allowed 265.5 (109th) 243.3 (83rd) Rush Yards Allowed 238.2 (122nd) 118.7 (24th)

Season leaders:

Passing yards

● TCU - Max Duggan - 111-172, 1,593 yards, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions

● Kansas State - Skylar Thompson - 80-122, 1,062 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions

Rushing yards

● TCU - Zach Evans - 92 carries, 648 yards, five touchdowns

● Kansas State - Deuce Vaughn - 123 carries, 595 yards, seven touchdowns

Receiving yards

● TCU - Quentin Johnson - 24 receptions, 468 yards, five touchdowns

● Kansas State - Phillip Brooks - 25 receptions, 316 yards, two touchdowns

